Punjab bandh: 9 hours of harassment for tricity commuters as farmers block roads

Commuters had a harrowing time on Monday as farmers blocked key roads and toll plazas in Mohali from 7am to 4pm in response to the Punjab bandh call. Vehicles caught in a traffic jam on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway during Punjab Bandh on Monday. (SANT ARORA/HT)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had given the bandh call in solidarity with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri protest site since November 26 to put pressure on the Centre to accept the farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

Different farm unions held protests, blocking multiple locations in Mohali district, including the Bhagomajra toll plaza, where farmers closed the Kharar-Morinda road. They also blocked the road near Kharar bus stand, Kurali light point near the bus stand, Rani Majra cut, Barodi toll plaza (Kurali-PGI-Chandigarh road), Dappar toll plaza in Dera Bassi division blocking traffic on Ambala-Delhi road, Handesra bus stand, Sarsini T-point, Sarsini railway crossing and the railway crossing near IISER light point on the busy Airport Road in Mohali.

Barricades and diversions

Police had to barricade IISER Chowk as farmers started blocking the Airport Road by stationing their tractors near a mall in Sector 67 and at Sohana Gurdwara chowk. The protesters also blocked the tracks by climbing the rail overbridge. They also blocked the Sunny Enclave passage near Gopal Sweets Chowk, Kharar.

Those coming from Chandigarh towards IISER crossing were sent back by Mohali police as the Bestech Chowk was barricaded. Those entering Punjab from Himachal Pradesh or other long routes, including Delhi, were asked to wait till the conclusion of the protest.

While some commuters got into heated arguments with the farmers, others were seen trying to cover the distance on foot with their luggage in tow, after their cabs were denied passage.

Vishal Seth, a commuter, said, “I had to reach Kurukshetra but the police themselves blocked the road instead of evicting the farmers. This is sheer harassment to the public.”

Another commuter said that he had to reach for the last rites of a relative but would have to return.

Farmers were also seen having heated arguments with the journalists and blocking their vehicles. Near the railway crossing blockade on Airport Road, cops in uniform were videographed, pleading before the protesters to give them clear passage to reach their place of duty.

A few protesters were seen entering key markets including Phase-7 and 5, in open jeeps with Quami Insaaf Morcha flags, and forcing the shops to close. After being informed, a PCR visited these markets and interacted with shopkeepers while assuring them safety.

Farmer leaders claimed clear passage was given to emergency services, including ambulances, besides allowing people going to the airport, hospitals, marriage functions and for exams.

“We didn’t want to harass the public and thus allowed emergency services. Those who showed wedding invites, air tickets and medical cards were allowed to pass through. We got support from the public as most of them stayed at home. We didn’t force anyone, some shopkeepers themselves kept their shops closed in our support and the roadways buses didn’t ply either,” said Jaspal Singh Niamian, a farmer leader of BKU (Lakhowal).

State govt staff in a fix

Punjab government employees were a confused lot as the state did not announce a holiday amid the bandh call.

“I received several calls from the staff and most people were hesitant to attend the office today. Either the state government should have declared it a holiday or the police should have made adequate arrangements to ensure people don’t face harassment” a local municipal corporation official said, requesting anonymity.

Around 600 police personnel including SP and DSP rank officers were deployed across the district to avoid any untoward incident.

Flight fares soar

With road connectivity to Delhi getting disrupted due to the farmers’ protest, people travelling from Chandigarh to the national Capital or vice versa, had to shell four times more than the normal range of ₹3,000- ₹4,000. A few airlines mentioned flights fares of over ₹25,000 online, rendering air travel financially burdensome for many.

15 trains cancelled

The Chandigarh railway station wore a deserted look with 15 trains cancelled for Monday in view of the Punjab Bandh. The cancellation had been announced on Sunday itself. The cancelled trains include the three main Shatabdi Express trains to New Delhi and the two Vande Bharat trains which come to the Chandigarh station. Some trains were short terminated at the Ambala railway station. As per officials, normal operations will resume from Tuesday.