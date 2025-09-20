Punjab: Barnala woman nabbed in Canada marriage fraud case

Police have arrested a woman in connection with an alleged Canada marriage fraud case, where her daughter, who was sent to Canada on a student visa in March 2023, allegedly abandoned her husband after calling him abroad and began demanding more money from his family. The case involves an alleged fraud of ₹41 lakh, police said on Friday. Station house officer Gurminder Singh of Sehna police station said that police are conducting raids to locate and apprehend the remaining accused. (HT File)

The arrested woman has been identified as Nirmal Kaur, mother of the main accused Kiran Kaur, who is currently residing in Surrey, Canada.

An FIR was registered in this case last month under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against five people: Kiran Kaur (wife), Nirmal Kaur (mother), Kulwant Ram (father), Kartaro Devi (grandmother), and Krishan Ram (uncle).

Kiran got married to Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Ugoke village in Barnala, around three years ago. Kiran’s family allegedly promised Sarabjit’s parents that if they financed her education and relocation to Canada, she would later sponsor her husband’s permanent residency and work permit.

Trusting this assurance, the victim’s family arranged ₹41 lakh to cover Kiran’s student visa, tuition, travel, and settlement expenses. She flew to Canada in March 2023, and five months later, Sarabjit joined her. The family also claimed Kiran used their money to help bring her brother to Canada as well.

According to police, the couple lived together in Canada for sometime. However, tensions soon emerged. Kiran allegedly separated from her husband, began demanding additional money, and threatened to have Sarabjit arrested.

Fearing legal consequences and deportation, Sarabjit Singh is now reportedly in hiding in Canada, according to his family. His relatives filed a complaint with the Sehna police, seeking justice and the return of the money they spent in good faith.

Station house officer Gurminder Singh of Sehna police station said that police teams are conducting raids to locate and apprehend the remaining accused, who are currently at large. A probe into the case is on, the SHO said.