Punjab: Batala trader booked for staging attack on self for security

Police on Monday exposed a staged extortion attack allegedly masterminded by a local showroom owner to fraudulently secure police protection. An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 308(2), 351, 125 of the BNS and Arms Act at city police station Batala. (HT File)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suhail Mir said that Varinder Singh alias Vicky, owner of Fashion London showroom and resident of New Top City Colony, orchestrated the entire incident with help from overseas associates.

On April 29, 2025, Varinder reported receiving extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh allegedly from gangster Dharma Sandhu. The same evening unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants fired shots at the shutter of his showroom and a Facebook account under the name Dharma Sandhu claimed responsibility for the attack.

Later, a thorough investigation revealed the attack was staged, said the SSP.

“Varinder conspired with his UK-based cousin Ranjodh Singh alias Jodha and Canada-based friend Vishaldeep Singh, originally from Bhinder village, to fabricate the threat. Vishaldeep arranged a .32 bore pistol and hired three local youths, offering them ₹ 50,000 to carry out the shooting. Communication records confirmed Vishaldeep was guiding the shooters during the incident,” the SSP said.

“Varinder had deliberately left his showroom open to facilitate the attack. It was also found that the extortion call originated not from gangster Dharma Sandhu but from Ranjodh using his identity. After the staged attack, Varinder sent clothing worth ₹ 26,000 and ₹12,000 in courier fees to Ranjodh,” the SSP added.

The SSP further said that Varinder had been previously linked to a similar case involving gangster Mandeep Singh Tofan, which was closed after Tofan’s death.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 308(2), 351, 125 of the BNS and Arms Act at city police station Batala.

“Attempts to deceive Punjab Police will be dealt with strictly,” the SSP said.