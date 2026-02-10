Punjab: Bathinda court declares prime accused Mehron PO

A local court in Bathinda declared Sikh radical leader Amritpal Singh Mehron a proclaimed offender (PO) after he failed to appear in the case of the murder of digital content creator Kanchan Kumari despite repeated summons. Hearing the matter on February 7, the local court pronounced the fugitive Nihang as PO. (HT Photo)

Mehron, who is the prime accused in the murder case, fled the country after committing the crime in June last year and is currently believed to be hiding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hearing the matter on February 7, the local court pronounced the fugitive Nihang as PO. His three accomplices, Jaspreet, Nimratjit and Ranjit Singh have been arrested.

The same court on December 1 last year had initiated a process to declare Mehron, who leads a radical outfit ‘Qaum De Rakhe’ and co-accused in the crime, Ranjit Singh, PO, for evading arrest.

Cantonment station house officer (SHO) Daljit Dhaliwal said on Monday that they have received a copy of the court order today.

“Mehron is stated to be hiding somewhere in the UAE, and the state authorities are working in coordination with the central agencies to get him extradited with the assistance of Interpol. Details have already been sent to the Interpol, but we are awaiting an official response from the Interpol on Mehron’s detention in the Gulf country,” said Dhaliwal.

Official sources clarified that the court has not issued any order to attach movable and immovable properties of the absconding accused, who is a native of Mehron village in Moga district.

Sources said that pronouncing the accused as PO would further help the police in getting the Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Mehron, who had flown to Dubai after allegedly committing the crime.

According to the police probe, Kanchan was strangulated by Mehron and his two Nihang accomplices, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, over what they deemed was ‘objectionable content’ posted by Kanchan in social media posts, which allegedly offended the Sikh community.

The murder took place on the night of June 9-10 when Mehron Jaspreet and Nimratjit allegedly strangled Kanchan in her car.

They later dumped her body in the parking lot of Adesh Medical College and Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda.

The victim’s body was discovered on the evening of June 11, and the police termed the crime as unauthorised moral policing.

While Mehron is still at large, the Bathinda police had arrested Ranjit on February 6. Ranjit, who is in the three-day police remand, will be produced before the court tomorrow. Two other accused, Jaspreet and Nimratjit, were already arrested and in judicial custody.

As per the police, Ranjit had helped Mehron reach the international airport in Amritsar from where the latter flew to the UAE.

GFX On the run

Self-styled radical leader Amritpal Singh Mehron and his two aides strangulate digital content creator Kanchan on the night of June 9-10

Mehron leads radical outfit ‘Qaum De Rakhe’

Mehron flees the country, boards a flight to Dubai, while his two aides, Jaspreet and Nimratjit, are arrested

His third aide, Ranjit arrested on Feb 6, 2026

Court starts PO proceedings on December 1 last year

On Feb 9, the court declares Mehron PO