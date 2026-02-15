Punjab: Bathinda woman held for killing 2 kids with rat poison over affair

The Bathinda police on Saturday arrested a woman and her sister for the cold-blooded murder of her two minor children, who were allegedly fed rat poison over the last fortnight. Accused Jassi Kaur and her sister Moto Kaur in police custody at Rampura in Bathinda on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar /Hindustan Times)

The victims, identified as eight-year-old Sukhpreet Kaur and six-year-old Fatehvir Singh, were residents of Phulewala village in the Rampura Phul sub division.

While the mother, Jassi Kaur, and her sister, Motto Kaur, are in custody, a third accused, Lakhi Singh, remains at large.

Bathinda superintendent of police, investigation, Jasmeet Singh Sahiwal said that a preliminary probe suggests Jassi was involved in an extramarital affair and killed the children to rid herself of family ties.

The crime came to light after the children’s father, Budh Singh, a farmer, grew suspicious and approached the police.

According to the complaint, Sukhpreet died about 15 days ago and was cremated after the family mistook her sudden illness for accidental food poisoning or an infection. The family had only just observed her ‘bhog’ ceremony on Thursday when Fatehvir died the following day displaying identical symptoms.

Rampura Phul DSP Manjot Kumar said that during interrogation, Jassi confessed to mixing rat poison into the children’s meals.

A case has been registered against the three accused based on the father’s statement.

The police have moved to send the victims’ viscera to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for chemical analysis as the investigation continues to determine the full extent of the conspiracy.