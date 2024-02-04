Punjab bizman found murdered in Goa villa

Punjab businessman Narottam “Nims” Dhillon was found dead in a Goa villa he owned in a suspected case of murder, police have said. Dhillon was found dead at around 8 am on Sunday morning following which the Goa police rushed a forensic team and dog squad to the site.

Dhillon, 77, was found dead with multiple injuries on his body at the Horizons Azure villa at Pilerne in North Goa in what police have said is prima facie a case of smothering and have, with the help of the Mumbai Police, detained a Mumbai couple who were last seen at the villa on Saturday night.

“His body was found by his staff. Prima facie it seems that there are injuries on his body and jewellery is missing. We are registering an FIR under the relevant sections as a case of murder and robbery. We have zeroed down on the suspects,” North Goa superintendent of police Nidhin Valsan, said.

“The victim has been staying in Goa since 2016. He has multiple villas and was staying in one of them. He is into the hospitality business and was giving villas on rent,” Valsan added.

The police believe that the murder was committed by persons who gained a friendly entry into the villa but have stopped short of ascribing a motive saying the investigation is at the preliminary stage.

“The deceased was reportedly living alone but would receive guests quite often. Last night (on Saturday) there were also some guests. A detailed examination revealed that the jewellery worn on his body, the mobile phone and a rent-a-car possessed by the deceased were found missing. On further investigation, the missing rent-a-car was tracked in Maharashtra and the occupants of the car have been detained by the Crime Branch Unit, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra,” Valsan said. A Goa Police team is proceeding to Mumbai to take custody of the suspects, an official said. Police have informed his children of the incident, and they are set to travel to Goa.