Punjab BJP appoints district presidents

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Wednesday announced 31 district presidents as per the organisational structure of the party. According to the list, National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura’s son Ajaiveer Singh Lalpura has been appointed district president for Rupnagar district whereas Amarinder loyalist and a close confident KK Malhotra would now be district president of the BJP from Patiala Urban.

Former SAD MLA and BJP’s statement executive member, Sarup Singla has been appointed as district president of the party from Bathinda Urban whereas Ravipreet Singh Sidhu would now be district president Bathinda Rural. Former state president of youth wing of the party, Shiv Veer Singh Rajan has been appointed district president Gurdaspur. Former journalist Nipun Sharma has been retained district president for Hoshiarpur, Sushil Kumar Sharma for Jalandhar Urban and Randeep Deol from Sangrur-1.

Party has appointed Harvinder Sandhu for Amritsar Urban, Gurmeet Singh Hundaya for Batala, Gagandeeep Singh Sukeeja for Faridkot, Deedar Singh Bhatti for Fatehgarh Sahib, Ranjit Singh Khojewal for Kapurthala, Karanvir Singh Dhillon for Khanna, Pawan Kumar Tinku from Ludhiana Rural, Rakesh Jain for Mansa, Seemant Garg for Moga, Sanjeev Vashisht from Mohali and Vijay Sharma for Pathankot.