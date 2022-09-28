Punjab | BJP’s holds ‘parallel assembly’, mocks AAP on its governance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held ‘Janta di Vidhan Sabha’, a parallel mock session of the Punjab assembly to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on issues of corruption, drugs, law-and-order etc.

It was held near the party headquarters in Chandigarh where tents were installed and the set-up designed to resemble the assembly House.

Led by former leader of opposition and party leader, Sunil Jakhar and state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, the party leaders said the AAP government has failed on all major fronts of governance.

“It is not a confidence motion which was moved by the government today in the assembly. It is a resolution which the AAP high command has brought to check ground reality as they don’t have confidence in their own MLAs. Kejriwal has made the MLAs so unstable that he himself has lost faith on them,” said Jakhar.

Former deputy speaker in the Vidhan Sabha, Ajaib Singh Bhatti, who has recently joined the BJP, played the role of Speaker in the mock session.

Jakhar said the AAP which has came to power in Punjab in the name of changing the system and ending corruption, has crossed all limits on these fronts and its ministers are openly minting money.

“What has happened in the audio leak case of cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari in which he was openly heard asking his aide to trap some contractors involved in foodgrain transportation to exhort money from them. The government shamelessly forgot to take action against the minister,” said Jakhar.

The BJP leader said the government has made an IAS officer a scapegoat in the excise policy scam whereas in reality, it was Kejriwal and company that pressured the officers to implement the Delhi government’s policy as it is.

Former minister Manoranjan Kalia said the government has not made good on a single promise made before elections.

“Where are the guarantees of making Punjab a corruption-free state and giving ₹1,500 to women? Kejriwal has promised that no farmer will commit suicide if AAP forms government in Punjab. What has happened to all these promises,” questioned Kalia.

The party’s young face Parminder Singh Brar was praised by the Speaker in the mock session for his speech.

Party’s general secretary Subhash Sharma attacked the AAP on the deteriorating law-and-order problem and the increasing threat to Punjab, being a border state.