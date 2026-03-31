Punjab: Blast outside police station in Amritsar, 10th in 1.5 years

An explosion took place outside the Bhindi Saidan police station in Amritsar district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, officials said. No one was injured. The police station in Bhindi Saidan village of Amritsar where the blast took place

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra said the blast occurred at around 1.30 am. “A forensic investigation is underway. Every aspect of the incident is being examined thoroughly to uncover the facts,” the DSP said.

“The explosion did not harm anyone. An FIR will be registered soon,” he added.

Past cases

This is the 10th such incident since November 2024 across the state, especially in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts. On November 23, 2024, an explosion took place in Gurbaksh Nagar of Amritsar. Also an IED was found planted outside Ajnala police station. On December 2, 2024, a hand grenade was lobbed at the Ansaro police post in Nawanshahr. Two days later (December 4), a blast occurred at the Majitha police station in Amritsar.

On December 13, 2024, a similar incident was reported from Batala. On December 17, 2024 an explosion was reported at the Islamabad police station in Amritsar. On December 18, 2024, a blast took place outside the Bakshiwal police post in Gurdaspur.

On December 20, 2024, another blast took place at Wadala Bangar police post in Gurdaspur. On January 9 last year, a similar explosion took place at Gumtala police post in Amritsar city. Punjab Police SSOC’s Amritsar unit recognised it as a grenade attack and claimed to have busted a Pakistan’s ISI-backed narco terror-module.

On February 3, 2025, another explosion took place at a non-operational police post at Fatehgarh Churian bypass. Police officers had termed these actions a handy work of Pakistan-based handlers. Several arrests have been made in the past in connection with these cases.

Opposition targets government

Terming it a matter of grave concern, Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said such incidents have been rocking the border districts regularly. “The state authorities must take it seriously. Gangsters are already ruling the roost. The acts of sabotage like blasts have further added to the atmosphere of fear in the state, particularly along the border areas,” he said.

Former deputy chief minister and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the law and order appeared to have collapsed. “Criminals are carrying out crimes fearlessly. This failure cannot be ignored. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann must take the responsibility and resign from his position as the home minister,” he said.

He also highlighted the fatal shooting of a Rajtal villager and recovery of a delivery boy’s body from Ranjit Avenue. “Under the AAP government, active leaders of opposition parties are being targeted,” he added.