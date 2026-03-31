Unidentified assailants shoot mason dead in Amritsar village

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight in Rajatal village of Amritsar district on Monday, police said. After the crime, the accused fled the spot with the victim’s motorcycle and mobile phone. Bystanders informed the police following which the victim’s body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. (Shutterstock)

The deceased, identified as Sona Singh, was a mason. As per information, he had left home around 10 am when some assailants, who were lying in wait near Mohawa village, opened indiscriminate fire at close range, killing him on the spot.

After the crime, the accused fled the spot with the victim’s motorcycle and mobile phone. Bystanders informed the police following which the victim’s body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Amritsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sohail Mir said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that personal enmity had led to the murder. Gharinda police have registered a case and started investigation. The accused are from the same village as the victim.”

Meanwhile, local residents and leaders expressed concern over the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Congress MLA from Phagwara and former IAS officer Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal wrote on X, “Yet another disturbing incident shakes Punjab — a life lost to senseless violence… How many more tragedies will it take before accountability is taken seriously?”

“Bhagwant Mann ji, law and order is not a luxury — it is a fundamental responsibility. When fear replaces safety and criminals act without consequences, it signals a serious systemic failure. The people of Punjab deserve to live without constant anxiety. Silence and inaction are no longer acceptable. It’s time for real answers and decisive action,” he added.