Punjab braces for another burst of storms; orange alert out

Punjab is set to witness a spell of intense summer storms over the next 48 hours, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert warning of thunderstorms, dust storms, hail and gusty winds across the state.

A sudden intense thunderstorm accompanied by high-velocity winds hit Ludhiana on Sunday morning, causing disruption and damage across the city. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to IMD, a Western Disturbance, coupled with surface easterlies, is likely to trigger widespread thunderstorm activity till May 5, impacting large parts of north India, including Punjab.

The department has cautioned that gusty winds reaching 50-60 km per hour, lightning and hailstorms are likely at isolated places.

Orange is the second highest of the four colour warning system used by IMD, asking people to remain prepared.

The weather department has advised residents against going outside or taking shelter under trees or near electricity poles during thunderstorms.

The forecast indicates that light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places on May 4 and at several locations on May 5.

Several districts, including Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Rupnagar, Mohali and Hoshiarpur, are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by hail and strong winds, while other regions may witness dust storms followed by brief spells of rain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Parts of Punjab recorded light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, on Sunday as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parts of Punjab recorded light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, on Sunday as well. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The change in weather caused a fall of 3.4 degrees in the state’s average maximum temperature, which was 4.7 degrees below normal, bringingtemporary relief from the prevailing heat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The change in weather caused a fall of 3.4 degrees in the state’s average maximum temperature, which was 4.7 degrees below normal, bringingtemporary relief from the prevailing heat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gurdaspur was the coolest in the state, with the maximum temperature falling to 28.5°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurdaspur was the coolest in the state, with the maximum temperature falling to 28.5°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Hoshiarpur, the mercury dropped to 31.5°C, while Amritsar also logged a comfortable 32.8°C. Among other stations, Anandpur Sahib recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8°C, followed by Chandigarh at 33.2°C, Ludhiana at 33.4°C, Patiala at 34.6°C, Ferozepur at 34.6°C, Abohar at 35.4°C and Bathinda at 36.3°C. Faridkot was the hottest at 38.1°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Hoshiarpur, the mercury dropped to 31.5°C, while Amritsar also logged a comfortable 32.8°C. Among other stations, Anandpur Sahib recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8°C, followed by Chandigarh at 33.2°C, Ludhiana at 33.4°C, Patiala at 34.6°C, Ferozepur at 34.6°C, Abohar at 35.4°C and Bathinda at 36.3°C. Faridkot was the hottest at 38.1°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ludhiana recorded 24.6 mm rain through the day, Chandigarh 24.5 mm (both falling in the moderate rain bracket) and Amritsar 2.2 mm. Most of the other stations witnessed trace rainfall (less than 0.1mm). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ludhiana recorded 24.6 mm rain through the day, Chandigarh 24.5 mm (both falling in the moderate rain bracket) and Amritsar 2.2 mm. Most of the other stations witnessed trace rainfall (less than 0.1mm). {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amid cloud activity overnight, the minimum temperature also dropped considerably. In Chandigarh, the night temperature dived from 21.9°C to 17.1°C over the past 24 hours, the lowest in May since 1974, according to IMD.

Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur also registered cool nights at 18°C, while Patiala recorded a night temperature of 19.7°C. With more storm activity on the anvil, temperatures are likely to fall further.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON