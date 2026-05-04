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Punjab braces for another burst of storms; orange alert out

India Meteorological Department predicts thunderstorms, dust storms, hail and gusty winds across Punjab till May 5

Published on: May 04, 2026 07:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
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Punjab is set to witness a spell of intense summer storms over the next 48 hours, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert warning of thunderstorms, dust storms, hail and gusty winds across the state.

A sudden intense thunderstorm accompanied by high-velocity winds hit Ludhiana on Sunday morning, causing disruption and damage across the city. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to IMD, a Western Disturbance, coupled with surface easterlies, is likely to trigger widespread thunderstorm activity till May 5, impacting large parts of north India, including Punjab.

The department has cautioned that gusty winds reaching 50-60 km per hour, lightning and hailstorms are likely at isolated places.

Orange is the second highest of the four colour warning system used by IMD, asking people to remain prepared.

The weather department has advised residents against going outside or taking shelter under trees or near electricity poles during thunderstorms.

The forecast indicates that light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places on May 4 and at several locations on May 5.

Several districts, including Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Rupnagar, Mohali and Hoshiarpur, are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by hail and strong winds, while other regions may witness dust storms followed by brief spells of rain.

Amid cloud activity overnight, the minimum temperature also dropped considerably. In Chandigarh, the night temperature dived from 21.9°C to 17.1°C over the past 24 hours, the lowest in May since 1974, according to IMD.

Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur also registered cool nights at 18°C, while Patiala recorded a night temperature of 19.7°C. With more storm activity on the anvil, temperatures are likely to fall further.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab braces for another burst of storms; orange alert out
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