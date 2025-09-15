Punjab: Brother, nephew booked 2 days after firing at ex-MLA’s SUV

Two days after a gunshot was fired at the SUV belonging to former MLA and Congress leader Simarjeet Singh Bains amid a family feud, his brother Paramjit Singh alias Pamma and nephew Jagjot Singh have been booked for attempting to murder the personal assistant (PA) of Bains. Two days after a gunshot was fired at the SUV belonging to former MLA and Congress leader Simarjeet Singh Bains amid a family feud, his brother Paramjit Singh alias Pamma and nephew Jagjot Singh have been booked for attempting to murder the personal assistant (PA) of Bains. (Shutterstock)

The FIR was registered at Dehlon police station on the complaint of Maninder Singh, PA of Simarjeet Singh Bains and director of his company — Sui Dhaaga Sewing Machines Private Limited. According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Friday night at Bains’ residence at Alamgir Enclave in Rania village near Malerkotla Road. Maninder alleged that Paramjit and his son Jagjot arrived in a black Mercedes and argued near Bains’ SUV (Defender). Paramjit reportedly directed Jagjot to fire multiple shots at the vehicle. When the duo realised that Maninder Singh was present, they allegedly threatened him, saying he was the cause of the dispute, and tried to shoot him as well.

Maninder ran inside the house to escape while Paramjit and Jagjot fled the scene. The police began an investigation immediately and the FIR was registered two days later.

Speaking to mediapersons, Bains said, “I always wanted to resolve the family matters privately, but once the firing became known, the police had to take action. In November 2023, the family amicably divided its business but Paramjit objected later and continued to stir trouble.”

Sections 109 (murder bid), 324(4) (mischief), 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act have been slapped. No arrest has been made so far. Earlier, the family members tried to resolve the matter on their own, Bains said.