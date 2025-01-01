Punjab: BSF recovers 3 Pak drones in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three Pakistani drones from Rajatal village in Amritsar district, near the international border, on Monday. “The BSF in Punjab recovered three Pakistani drones, including two DJI Matrice RTK 350 and one DJI Mavic 3 Classic,” the BSF said in a statement on X. The BSF has recovered two DJI Matrice RTK 350 and one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones. (Sourced)

All three drones used by smugglers for illicit narcotics smuggling were neutralised using advanced technical countermeasures, the BSF said, adding that the recovery underscores their vigilant operations along the border to combat trans-border crimes. ANI