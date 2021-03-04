IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Budget session: AAP, SAD compete to corner Capt govt
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab Budget session: AAP, SAD compete to corner Capt govt

The Oppn parties targeted it over delay in post-matric scholarships, irregularities in Mohali land auction, and UP gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s custody
READ FULL STORY
By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:42 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) vied with each other in the state assembly on Wednesday to corner the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government.

The two parties, which are jockeying to dominate the opposition space ahead of next year’s assembly polls, went after the state government from the word go, targeting it over the delay in post-matric scholarships for SC students, irregularities in Mohali land auction, and, last but not least, Uttar Pradesh gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s custody.

The SAD and AAP legislators then staged walkouts from the House in quick succession over the delay in the implementation of pay commission and release of dearness allowance instalments, and scrapping of power purchase agreements (PPAS) with private power plants, respectively.

As soon as the question hour got over, leader of opposition (LOP) Harpal Singh Cheema, SAD legislator Bikram Singh Majithia and several other MLAs of the two opposition parties were up on their feet to draw speaker Rana KP Singh’s attention for time to speak during the zero hour.

The speaker allowed Cheema first, and he began by blaming the Congress government for the suffering of lakhs of students due to the failure of the state government to release funds under the scholarship scheme. Citing a reply he received from the Union government under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the LOP accused the government of diverting the scheme funds and not submitting the utilisation certificates to the central ministry.

Majithia, who was the next to speak, tore into the Congress government over custody of Ansari, who is facing trial in UP in several criminal cases. Accusing the Punjab government of shamelessly shielding the gangster-turned-politician, the Akali leader demanded a CBI inquiry. He said when the state government did not have the money to implement the pay commission and release dearness and other allowances of its employees, it was wasting money. However, his remarks on efforts being made by the state government in the court in this matter were expunged by the speaker.

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Mau, Ansari, is wanted in UP for trial in 14 cases on charges of murder, extortion, etc. He is lodged since January 2019 in a jail in Punjab where he was named in an extortion case by a builder.

Then, the SAD members asked for a discussion on the 6th State Pay Commission and the state government’s reluctance to give Punjab scales to its employees, but were not given time. The members responded by entering the well of the House, raising slogans against the state government. They continued raising slogans for six minutes before staging the walkout. Within minutes, slogan-shouting legislators of the AAP were also in the well of the House to protest against the high power rates in Punjab, repeated tariff hikes and the delay in scraping of power purchase agreements with private power plants. The party MLAs had also marched from the MLA Hostel to the state assembly in the morning to register their protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab Budget session: AAP, SAD compete to corner Capt govt

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:42 AM IST
The Oppn parties targeted it over delay in post-matric scholarships, irregularities in Mohali land auction, and UP gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s custody
READ FULL STORY
Close
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:36 AM IST
House was owned by Sunder Singh, father of bygone era actress Priya Rajvansh; dispute involved her two brothers
READ FULL STORY
Close
UT adviser Manoj says central government’s policy on industry was being strictly followed. (HT File Photo)
UT adviser Manoj says central government’s policy on industry was being strictly followed. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

6 years on, UT industrial policy remains a non-starter

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Aimed at boosting ease of doing business, promoting industry at national, international levels & development of infra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police conducting searches at the house of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Police conducting searches at the house of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh house grabbed: Journo’s six bank accounts traced

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:32 AM IST
A day after a journalist and a realtor were arrested for
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema along with other MLAs of AAP march towards Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema along with other MLAs of AAP march towards Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Oppn lambasts Capt govt on poll promises, treasury benches count ‘achievements’

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:32 AM IST
During the debate on the governor’s address on the third day of the budget session, Akali MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu said the Congress government is charging 11 per unit of electricity against its promise of cheaper power at 5 per unit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

SSC exam irregularities: Ex-deputy regional director convicted in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Seven of 16 candidates sitting in the same room had topped the examinations held in Chandigarh in 2012
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla. (HT FILE)
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Will urge Centre for funds to raise honorarium of mid-day meal workers: Punjab school edu minister

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Responding to BJP MLA Arun Narang’s question regarding the action being taken by the state government to enhance the monthly honorarium of mid-day meal workers to 3,000 from 1,700 in the state, the minister said that since MDM was a centrally sponsored scheme, the state government would take it up with the central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The hike in duty, market experts say, will inflate the prices of popular liquor brands by 10% to 12%. (HT File Photo)
The hike in duty, market experts say, will inflate the prices of popular liquor brands by 10% to 12%. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Indian made foreign liquor to get dearer in Chandigarh

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:20 AM IST
New excise policy hikes duty on IMFL by 6%, but prices of beer and wine are likely to remain unchanged
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana home minister Anil Vij speaking during the budget session at Haryana state assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Haryana home minister Anil Vij speaking during the budget session at Haryana state assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Vij yet again at loggerheads with CM Khattar

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:36 AM IST
After the CM backed the decision to grant extension in tenure to director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava, Vij shot off two notes – one to Khattar and the second to additional chief secretary (ACS), home — criticising the DGP and seeking his removal
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to press statement from the Punjab government, divulging the details, the Education Minister had said that under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), nine trades of vocational education are being imparted in the government schools of Punjab.(Unsplash)
According to press statement from the Punjab government, divulging the details, the Education Minister had said that under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), nine trades of vocational education are being imparted in the government schools of Punjab.(Unsplash)
chandigarh news

Punjab govt issues new guidelines for purchasing books for school libraries

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  • According to a spokesperson of the department, with the aim of purchasing books for libraries, a high level committee of eminent writers was formed under the leadership of Dr Atamjit Singh. Based on the recommendations made by this committee, new guidelines have been issued to the schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 160 monks at Gyuto Tantric Monastery in Sidhbari near Dharamshala have tested positive for Covid-19 since the last week of February. (HT Photo)
At least 160 monks at Gyuto Tantric Monastery in Sidhbari near Dharamshala have tested positive for Covid-19 since the last week of February. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Tibetan govt-in-exile on alert after Covid-19 outbreak at Gyuto monastery

By Naresh K Thakur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:33 PM IST
After the Covid-19 outbreak at Gyuto Tantric Monastery in Sidhbari near Dharamshala, the Kangra district administration on Wednesday asked the Tibetan government-in-exile to ensure its institutions follow the protocol
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the surge, the percentage of active cases in the last two weeks also reached 2%, which had dropped to 0.8% in early February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
With the surge, the percentage of active cases in the last two weeks also reached 2%, which had dropped to 0.8% in early February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Covid cases in Chandigarh jumped by 85% in last week of February

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:59 AM IST
The surge in cases, if continues, is also worrying as the majority of health workers in Chandigarh have not been inoculated
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

External developmental charges in Panchkula slashed

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:48 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announces revisions to bring the rates at par with Mohali and Zirakpur
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Journalist, realtor arrested for torturing man to usurp his Chandigarh house

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:27 AM IST
Illegally confined him in his house in April 2017, when the duo, along with several others, executed the plan to transfer the GPA and sell the 338 square yards property by March 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia along with the other SAD leaders entering the Punjab Vidhan Sabha building to attend the second day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi kumar/ht)
Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia along with the other SAD leaders entering the Punjab Vidhan Sabha building to attend the second day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi kumar/ht)
chandigarh news

Debate on guv’s address: Cong, SAD MLAs spar over farm laws

By Ravinder Vasudeva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:51 AM IST
Accuse each other of doing little to help the farmers and playing into the hands of the Centre for personal interests
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP