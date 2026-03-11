Punjab budget session: Ruckus in House over Khaira’s ‘derogatory’ remarks on women

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning Congress legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira for his alleged “derogatory” comments on social media about women celebrating the ₹1,000 monthly financial assistance announced by the AAP government under the “Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satikar Yojna” in its fifth and final budget two days ago. Congress legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira

The condemnation resolution was moved by AAP MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke and seconded by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema during zero hour, following protests by the treasury bench members over the Congress leader’s remarks. Cheema called the Congress anti-Dalit and anti-women. The House passed the resolution against the Congress leader by voice vote, with SAD member Manpreet Ayali and BSP member Nachhatar Pal backing the resolution. Khaira was not present in the House.

In a post on X later, Khaira said he had learnt that the AAP had created a ruckus in the Vidan Sabha over his post, where a YouTuber questioned the actions of the ruling party women volunteers, dancing to celebrate the announcement of ₹1,000 per month.

“According to me, this was a scripted dance arranged by AAP, which is known for its theatrics and is in no manner an organic reaction by the brave womenfolk of Punjab. I stand by what I said or shared on social media because this ₹1,000 scheme is nothing but a vote-seeking stunt,” he posted, hitting back at the AAP.

In another post, he sought an apology from chief minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly ‘humiliating’ women on International Women’s Day. “I dare AAP leaders Harpal Cheema & Co to first seek the apology of CM Bhagwant Mann for humiliating womenfolk on International Women’s Day recently,” he wrote.

The uproar in the House began when several women members of the AAP, including Manuke, Amandeep Kaur, Inderjit Kaur Mann, and Jeevan Jyot Kaur, demanded action against Khaira after Cheema referred to the social media post in which the Congress leader purportedly said how women celebrating the ₹1,000 dole could be expected to give birth to the brave.

The finance minister said that Congress leaders, including some who are not currently members of the House, had a history of making disparaging remarks about Dalits.

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that he and other Congress members did not agree with Khaira’s remarks and expressed regret.

“I have not seen that post. If these comments have been made, I condemn them,” he said.

AAP members, including several women MLAs, rushed to the well of the House seeking strict action against Khaira for using ‘derogatory language’ against women, particularly those from the SC community. The speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

After the proceedings resumed, Manuke moved a condemnation resolution against Khaira. The resolution was moved despite Bajwa and other Congress members urging the speaker that Khaira should be given a chance to clarify his remarks when he comes to the state assembly on Wednesday.

“The member should be heard before passing any resolution, and then the House could decide to take any action it deems fit,” a Congress member said.

However, AAP members turned down the suggestion, insisting that the resolution be passed without delay.

Several AAP leaders, including Aman Arora, Hajot Singh Bains, Lal and Anmol Gagan Maan, criticised Khaira for his ‘objectionable remarks’. Bains said the member’s comments reflected his feudal mindset.

Pushing back, Congress member Aruna Chaudhary said Khaira should be given a chance to explain his side and attacked the AAP government for using force against women protesters, recalling the lathicharge on protesting teachers recently.

When the speaker asked SAD legislator Ganieve Kaur Majithia to speak, she started by hitting out at the AAP members, accusing them of double standards.

“When my name was called out by the speaker, there were chuckles from the treasury benches. Is this the respect they have for a fellow woman member? If the speaker gave me the opportunity to speak, there was no reason for them to start laughing,” she said.

Majithia added that AAP women MLAs and other members who claim to stand for women’s dignity and respect should first clarify whether they would condemn the language used by the chief minister in his speeches. She also spoke about the treatment meted out to women workers during their protests. Later, the speaker put the resolution to a voice vote three times after cabinet minister Aman Arora pressed for a response from Congress members on the motion. The Congress members did not respond, remaining silent.

AAP, Cong spar over med colleges

Earlier, the vidhan sabha witnessed stormy scenes during question hour after the Congress strongly objected to cabinet minister Aman Arora replying to a question posed by leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa to the health minister regarding new government medical colleges in the state, triggering heated exchanges between the two sides.

Arora, along with finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and several other AAP legislators, even rushed to the well of the House, accusing the LoP of using ‘objectionable words’.

Arora and Bajwa traded barbs and pointed fingers at each other. Congress legislators Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Partap Singh Bajwa, in a starred question on Day 4 of the ongoing budget session, had asked about the new government medical colleges opened by the state government since March 2022.

In a written reply, health minister Balbir Singh named ESIC Medical College, Ludhiana, and a private medical college in Mandi Gobindgarh, adding that seven more medical colleges were in the pipeline.

Tript Bajwa said they had asked about government medical colleges, but the minister listed private institutions.

The health minister replied by again listing nine colleges, including some private colleges, saying that the state government had also facilitated the establishment of private ones.

He added that 900 seats had been added in medical colleges. Partap Bajwa also expressed dissatisfaction with the response and asked the minister about the government’s role in opening private colleges.

“What about the 16 government medical colleges announced by the finance minister? The work has not been started on even one of them,” he said, telling minister Balbir not to hoodwink the people of Punjab.

At this stage, Arora got up to speak on the matter, but the LoP immediately objected, saying that Arora was not the health minister and should let the latter reply.

“How can he stand up to reply? This is against the parliamentary rules,” the Cong leader said.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that Article 164 of the Constitution of India stipulates that the council of ministers shall be collectively responsible to the legislative assembly of the state. Arora requested Bajwa to let him speak. When Partap Bajwa did not budge, Arora said the LoP was no one to dictate who should speak.

A heated verbal exchange ensued between the two leaders, with both using expressions that were later expunged by the speaker from the proceedings. Tempers flared up when Aman, Cheema and some other members on the treasury benches accused Bajwa of using ‘unparliamentary’ language and entered the well of the House. The finance minister demanded an apology from the leader of opposition. The speaker repeatedly appealed to the ruling AAP members to return to their seats and allow the question hour to proceed. However, the uproar continued. Avtar Henry Junior and some other Congress MLAs also tried to pacify Arora. The order was restored in the House after the speaker announced to proceed with the next question.