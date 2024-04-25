Punjab buses resume services to Chandigarh

After halting Chandigarh-bound buses in Mohali on Tuesday to protest against timetable revision by Chandigarh Transport Undertaking; Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses restored normal operations on Wednesday. Hassled commuters after the Punjab Roadways union workers halted CTU buses in Phase 6, Mohali, on Wednesday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Some CTU buses heading towards Punjab and Himachal Pradesh were also stopped in the morning on Wednesday, but were allowed to resume journey in the afternoon.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

PRTC and PUNBUS Joint Workers Action Committee leaders said talks were held with CTU officials, who assured the old timetable will continue until a fresh meeting on June 19 after the Lok Sabha elections.

Therefore, bus services were resumed and buses from Punjab started arriving at the Sector-43 bus stand post noon. Bus services to Chandigarh bus stands will be fully restored from Thursday, they added.