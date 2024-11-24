Punjab bypolls: Congress wrests Barnala as rebel eats into AAP’s vote share

It was the bitter rebellion in the local unit that cost Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the Barnala seat, which it had been holding since 2017. Its district unit chief, Gurdeep Singh Batth, contested independently after the party leadership denied him a ticket, going instead with Harinder Dhaliwal, a close associate of Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who had vacated this seat. Batth has now been expelled from the party. Congress’ Kuldeep Singh Dhillon (left) with party leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Balbir Singh Sidhu after the win. (SOURCED)

The AAP lost the seat to first-timer Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon of the Congress by a margin of 2,157 votes. While the Congress candidate polled 28,254 votes, the AAP candidate Harinder Dhaliwal got 26,097 votes. Batth, who finished fourth, got 16, 899 votes. BJP’s Kewal Singh Dhillon, who has been two-time MLA from Barnala, received 17,958 votes.

While the Congress and BJP largely retained their vote-share, it was the AAP that suffered a dent.

Batth, despite fighting against the AAP candidate, got open support from party workers in several blocks as they were also unhappy with party’s decision of fielding Dhaliwal.

Speaking to HT, Batth said, “Nearly 17,000 votes were polled in my favour. This shows people supported me in my fight against injustice (denying party ticket).”

Congress’ Kala Dhillon, after winning the election, said, “We have defeated AAP in Barnala which they always considered their bastion. People are fed up of their false promises and want to change the government. In the 2027 assembly elections, AAP will be defeated badly.”