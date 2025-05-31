Punjab: CA held taking 10L bribe on behalf of IRS officer: VB

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday said it arrested a charted accountant (CA) red-handed for reportedly demanding and accepting ₹10 lakh as bribe on the behalf of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer posted as assistant commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Jalandhar. The accused has been identified as Gursewak Singh, a resident of Jalandhar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused has been identified as Gursewak Singh, a resident of Jalandhar. An official spokesperson of the state VB said the arrests were made after a firm owner complained that the CA demanded ₹30 lakh from him on behalf of the CGST assistant commissioner as bribe for benefiting the company in connection with an inquiry being conducted under the CGST Act.

The spokesperson further said that after a preliminary verification of the complaint, a VB flying squad laid a trap during which the CA was arrested red-handed while he was receiving the first installment of ₹10 lakh from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

“On the basis of the disclosure of the CA, the role of the IRS officer is under investigation,” a spokesperson said. He informed that an FIR has been registered against the CA under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and under Section 61(2) of the BNS at the VB police station, flying squad-1, Punjab, in Mohali. The accused would be produced in a court on Saturday and further investigation was under progress, he added.