Punjab cabinet approves Bill to make sale of spurious seeds non-bailable offence

In order to curb the sale of spurious seeds in the state, the Punjab cabinet on Friday gave its consent to introduce The Seeds (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to make the sale of such seeds a non-bailable offence. The cabinet meeting was held here under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT File)

The approval for its introduction in the state assembly was granted by the cabinet in its meeting held here under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann here. The cabinet gave the nod to the amendment bill to insert Section 19A for contravention of Section 7 of Seeds Act (Regulation of sales of seeds of notified kinds or varieties), enhancing the fine and penalty, making it cognisable and non-bailable, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema told reporters after the meeting. He was accompanied by agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

Cheema said that as per the provision, a company’s first offence company will attract a punishment of one to two years and fine ranging from ₹5-10 lakh and punishment of two to three years and fine of ₹10-50 lakh for repeated offences. “A similar misdeed by a dealer or any other person will attract a punishment of six months to one year and a fine of ₹1-5 lakh for first offence and a term of one to two years and fine of ₹ 5 to 10 lakh for repeated offence,” he added. Earlier, the fine was ₹500 for first offence and ₹1,000 along with a jail term of up to six months for repeat offence. There have been complaints of sale of spurious seeds and unapproved seed varieties in the state in the past few months. The state had introduced a QR-code based traceability system to try and tackle the problem.

Age limit for ‘Group D’ recruitment increased

The cabinet also gave approval to amendment in rules 5 (b) and 5 (d) of the Punjab State (Group D) Service Rules, 1963 to enhance the upper age limit for recruitment to such posts from existing 35 years to 37 years, At present, the age limit for appointment in Group ‘D’ services is was 16 to 35 years, while for Group A, B and C posts, as per PCS Rules 1994 it is 18 to 37 years. For uniformity, the Punjab State Group-D Service Rules Rule 5(b) has been amended to keep the date on age of appointment between 18 to 37 years. Educational qualification under Rule 5(d) has also been modified from ‘Middle’ to ‘Matriculation’.

Mechanism to provide land parcels to industry

Another decision of the state cabinet was to give concurrence for evolving a mechanism to provide land parcels (on sale or lease basis) for promoting industrial/business investment in the state. The move is aimed at further giving impetus to the investment in the state. He said a comprehensive mechanism has been given nod with features like bi-annual digital land pool, investor facilitation for investment above ₹200 crore, feasibility check, reserve price fixation, e-auction process, lease option, auction timelines and others. It also gave nod for introducing a One-Time Settlement Scheme (OTS) scheme for the settlement of loans under interest-free loans, seed margin money, Punjab State AID to Industries Act, 1935, and the integrated Rural Development Program (IRDP). As per this, there will be a complete waiver of principal and interest for loans under IRDP and Punjab State Aid to Industries Act, 1935 (PSAIA). The eligible units will be required to avail of the scheme and to clear their dues within 180 days of publication of notice in the newspaper.

The cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval of relaxation in time frame to invite bids in re tender floated for purchase of 46000 LDPE Black Polythene Covers for RMS 2025-26. For ensuring safe storage, maintenance and preservation of wheat worth ₹30,000 crores during Rabi Marketing Season 2025-26, ex-post facto approval is sought for relaxing the period of tender from T+21 days to T+14 days for procurement of LDPE covers. It also gave its concurrence for amendment in the Punjab Value added Tax Rules, 2005, thereby stipulating that that chairman and other members of Punjab VAT Tribunal will be entitled to HRA and DA at such rates which are applicable to officers of Punjab.

Nod to food grains transportation policy

The cabinet also gave nod to the “The Punjab Food grains Transportation Policy 2025” and “The Punjab Labour & Cartage Policy, 2025” for the smooth and hassle-free transportation of food grains in the state. As per the policy, food grain transportation works will be allotted through a competitive and transparent online tender system. The cabinet also gave approval to revise Punjab District Mineral Foundation (DMF) rules as per revised GOI guidelines. These revisions will ensure transparency in implementation of projects, powers, duties and responsibilities such as five-year perspective planning, high priority sectors for utilization of DMF funds, restriction on fund transfer from DMF. These guidelines aim to make the functioning of DMFs more transparent and efficient.

CM given powers to nominate advisory managing committee of Patiala temple

The Cabinet also granted its consent for amendments in the advisory managing committee of Shri Kali Devi Ji/Shri Raj Rajeshwari Ji Temple, Patiala, thereby authorizing the chief minister to nominate the chairman and members of the advisory managing committee. Likewise, a go-ahead was also given for changes in financial powers of the Chairman, Secretary, Members and Management Committee.

In order to provide better health facilities to livestock owners, the cabinet gave nod to extend the services of 479 veterinary pharmacists and 472 safai sewaks working in 582 veterinary hospitals across the state as service providers from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.