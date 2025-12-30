Punjab cabinet nod to elevation of Banur to tehsil, land revenue law amendments

The Punjab cabinet on Monday approved the upgradation of Banur to a tehsil in Mohali district, and created Hariana as a new sub-tehsil in Hoshiarpur district. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann during cabinet meeting. (Sourced)

These decisions are part of a series of administrative and governance reforms aimed at easing citizens’ daily interactions with the state government, a government spokesperson said after the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The cabinet also pushed amendments to modernise land revenue laws through digital records, and granted long-pending relief to special teacher educators under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, signalling a clear shift towards citizen-first, service-oriented governance.

In a relief to citizens, the cabinet approved amendments to the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887, concerning the appeals process. The changes are aimed at reducing unnecessary litigation, saving time for litigants, and preventing avoidable harassment of non-litigants.

The amendments will also give legal sanctity to digital records and digital signatures, strengthening citizen-friendly, paperless record-keeping and improving transparency in land administration.

The cabinet noted that the Punjab government has already launched the e-services portal https://eservices.punjab.gov.in to simplify land-related procedures.

Through this platform, citizens can apply online for Khangi Taqseem (family partition) by submitting basic details through a simple, single-click process. This initiative will help streamline land demarcation, resolve disputes amicably, facilitate buying and selling of land, enable timely compensation for crop damage, and make it easier to obtain jamabandi (details of ownership) copies.

One-Time age relaxation for special teacher educators

The cabinet also approved a one-time relaxation in the upper age limit for contractual special teacher educators working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan to enable their regularisation in the department of school education. This decision will ensure continuity of inclusive education for children with special needs by retaining trained and experienced educators. The cabinet clarified that this measure will not place any additional financial burden on the state exchequer.