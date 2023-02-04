Punjab cabinet nod to new industrial policy, revision of sand, gravel rates

Punjab cabinet on Friday approved the new industrial and business development policy (IBDP) 2022, which shall be effective from October 17, 2022, while also fixing the rate of sand in the state to ₹5.50 per feet.

A decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann at his office in Punjab civil secretariat.

Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office (CMO) said the IBDP will be applicable for five years from October 17, 2022. As per the policy, the state will develop 15 industrial parks, covering general and sector specific requirements for various industrial sector and 20 rural clusters across the state.

The state will also allow setting up of a dedicated country-specific integrated industrial township to attract investment by allowing the infrastructure and other norms of the country. The policy also envisages that Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) will be strengthened and an online system for all estate management services will be developed in a time-bound manner.

The issuance of notification by the power department for the incentive of electricity duty exemption shall be made online and time bound through Invest Punjab Business First Portal (IPBFP).

Under the policy, gender/differently abled entrepreneurship/rural impact startup/women-led startups shall be given relaxation in public procurement with respect to experience and turn over.

Punjab skill development mission will work out specific skill development centres for various activities and work with large employers in various industry sectors to create skill training facilities in partnership with such employers.

As per the new policy, the ‘Invest Punjab-Business First’ portal shall be integrated with National single window portal and services of NHAI, PWD, RDA, irrigation department and forest will also be included in it.

The policy also stipulates fiscal incentives for new as well as existing units for expansion, with or without modernisation/diversification. The policy envisages that variable power tariff freeze for five years at Rs.5.50 per kVah, applicable to manufacturing units/IT/ITeS unit in the approved industrial park/amusement park/ adventure parks developed on minimum area of 50 acres.

The policy also provides attractive fiscal incentives for ultra-mega/mega projects, anchor unit, large units, MSMEs and incentives for rehabilitation of sick large units /MSMEs, special incentives for units in border zone, startup/incubators and first two units in border zone in each sector of manufacturing and service.

Sand gravel to be available at ₹5.5 per cubic feet

The cabinet also gave nod to lower pithead price of sand and gravel to ₹5.50 per cubic feet as this will translate into lower cost for the public.

The CMO said that in August 2022, the state government had fixed the pithead price of sand and gravel at ₹9 per cubic feet, including loading charges.

The spokesperson said that in recent times, there was a significant gap in the demand and supply of sand and gravel, which was contributing to the rise in prices.

The council of ministers has therefore, authorised the director to review the tenders, which were earlier terminated in specific circumstances, in order to increase the local availability of sand in the state.

These contracts were originally valid only up to February-March, 2023, and as such, these can be revived for only two months, during which the supply will increase and the department will simultaneously strive to complete the fresh tendering process.

“Now anyone can go to the authorised mining site with his own tractor trolley and buy sand at ₹5.50 per feet for their own consumption,” said cabinet minister Aman Arora.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to increase the royalty and penalty charged from sand and gravel transporters who were unable to produce relevant documents at the time of checking.

At present, these transporters are being charged Rs.3.50 per cubic feet.

The cabinet has decided that this rate shall not be less than the rate fixed for sale of sand and gravel at the pithead.

Electric-vehicle policy approved

The cabinet also approved the electric vehicle policy - 2022 to check environment pollution in due to vehicle omissions.

The cabinet also gave consent for implementation of the state scheme for teachers’ foreign training. The department of school education will send a batch of 36 principals to Principals Academy, Singapore, and 30 principals to National Institute of Education (NIE), which is an autonomous institute of the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Box:

Sentence remission for prisoners

The cabinet also gave its nod for sending the case of special remission to convicts confined in jails of Punjab, in the second phase to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of India being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Similarly, green signal was also given for sending the cases seeking premature release of life convicts confined in state jails.

After the cabinet nod, under Article 163 of the Constitution of India, these special remission/premature release cases will be submitted to the Punjab Governor under Article 161 of the Indian constitution.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s name is not on the list of five inmates whose sentence is likely to be remitted.