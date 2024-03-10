Punjab cabinet nod to set up two fast-track POCSO courts in Sangrur, Tarn Taran

Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab cabinet on Saturday took a number of significant decisions, including setting up of two fast-track special courts for POCSO and rape cases, creation of various posts and passing the Punjab Excise Policy 2024-25. Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann-led cabinet took a number of significant decisions. (HT File)

The new fast-track courts are aimed to ensure speedy trials for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and rape cases. They will be set up in the districts of Sangrur and Tarn Taran to dispose of the pendency of cases.

The Cabinet also approved creation of 20 posts including two posts for additional district and sessions judge and 18 supporting staff for the special courts.

Finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Cheema said the Cabinet has also approved the Excise Policy for the year 2024-25, the third policy for this government. For the first time, the revenue collection target has been set to cross ₹10,000 crore.

The collection from Excise during the previous Congress regime was ₹6,151 crore.

The new policy envisages the allotment of liquor vends through draw, adding that 232 groups have been constituted, up from 172.

A go-ahead was also given to revive 189 medical officer (General) posts and create 1,390 such additional posts to overcome the shortage. The 1,940 vacant medical officers (General) posts will also be filled through the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, after taking them out of the purview of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

The Cabinet also gave its consent to create 20 new posts including four medical officers, five staff nurses, pharmacist, lab technician, X-Ray technician, OT assistant, two multi-task workers and specialist doctors.

The cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to setting up of 829 Aam Aadmi Clinics (AAC), of which 308 are located in urban areas and 521 in rural areas. The clinics provide 80 essential drugs and 38 diagnostic tests to people. Till March 7, a total footfall of 1.12 crore patients had been recorded.

The Punjab Food Grains Transportation Policy, 2024, and The Punjab Labour and Cartage Policy, 2024, were also approved to ensure smooth and hassle-free transportation of food grains. Notably, the government through its state procurement agencies and FCI procures food grains from various designated centres.

Under the new policy, food grain transportation works will be allotted through a competitive and transparent online tender system.

The Cabinet also green-lit enhancing of health insurance benefits to traders having turnover up to ₹2 crore instead of the existing ₹1 crore. This will benefit more than one lakh traders, who will be able to get free treatment up to ₹5 lakh. The issue had been flagged before the CM during the Sarkar Vyapaar Milni.

A one-time settlement scheme for VAT payment from March 31 to June 30 was also approved, providing relief to the traders.

The Cabinet also gave a nod to the last-mile delivery of ration, making it easier for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and others to access rations.

Around 30 lakh beneficiaries will have the option to receive clean and hygienic packaged wheat flour with a 45-day shelf-life, complying with quality specifications prescribed by FSSAI.