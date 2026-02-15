Edit Profile
    Punjab: Canadian Sikh MPs honoured at Golden Temple; SGPC hails global diaspora success

    Visiting lawmakers Jasraj Singh Hallan, Amanpreet Singh Gill, and Dalwinder Singh Gill presented with siropas; SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami urges youth to draw inspiration from their commitment to Sikh identity.

    Published on: Feb 15, 2026 3:46 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
    Three Canadian members of Parliament—Jasraj Singh Hallan, Amanpreet Singh Gill, and Dalwinder Singh Gill—paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on Saturday, where they were felicitated by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

    The lawmakers were presented with a model of the holy shrine, siropas and religious literature. (HT)
    During the ceremony, the lawmakers were presented with a model of the holy shrine, siropas (robes of honour), and religious literature.

    Addressing the gathering, Dhami said that Sikhism mandates working for universal welfare (Sarbat da Bhala), regardless of geography. He highlighted that Sikhs worldwide are achieving significant milestones by adhering to the Guru’s teachings, pointing to Canada as a prime example where the community has excelled in both commerce and governance.

    Dhami emphasised that the MPs’ dedication to maintaining their Sikh identity serves as an inspiration for the youth and pledged the SGPC’s full support in promoting Sikh values globally.

    Sharing the sentiment, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema described the presence of a significant number of Punjabi MPs in Canada as a moment of pride, urging the youth to remain tethered to their roots.

    Expressing their gratitude, the Canadian MPs attributed their visit to Guru’s blessings and reaffirmed their commitment to serving humanity through Sikh principles. They also recalled a poignant personal milestone, noting that their oath-taking as MPs coincided with the anniversary of the Komagata Maru incident—a historical legacy they said continues to drive their dedication to public service.

