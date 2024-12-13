Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Centre must address farmers’ concerns, says Sandhwan

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 13, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Terming farmers’ demands genuine, Sandhwan appealed to the central government to act decisively without delay, he called on farmers’ organisations to devise a constructive approach to break the deadlock.

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has called on the Union government to initiate a “meaningful” dialogue with farmers to address their demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations.

Farmers during a protest in Amritsar on Thursday. Farmer groups have been protesting for long while seeking a legal guarantee on MSP. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Farmers during a protest in Amritsar on Thursday. Farmer groups have been protesting for long while seeking a legal guarantee on MSP. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

In a statement issued here, the speaker also expressed concern over the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a cancer patient who has been on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 30.

Sandhwan urged the Centre to persuade Dallewal to end his hunger strike. He called on farmers’ organisations to devise a constructive approach to break the deadlock and seek a resolution to the ongoing protests.

Terming farmers’ demands genuine, Sandhwan appealed to the Centre to act decisively without delay.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On