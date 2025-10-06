Punjab: Challan filed against 11 in RPG attack on Batala police station

AMRITSAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted 11 accused in connection with the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala, orchestrated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a banned Khalistani outfit, officials said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted 11 accused in connection with the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala, orchestrated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a banned Khalistani outfit, officials said.

The arrested accused have been charged under various sections of the BNS, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act in the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Mohali. Another 11 accused identified in the case are still absconding.

“Foreign-based handlers of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International namely Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, Mannu Agwan and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Navasherian had publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place late on April 6 this year. The attack was executed by BKI members with active support from foreign based operatives with the intent to spread terror and promote the agenda of anti-India groups,” the NIA said in a statement.

Investigations by the NIA, which took over the case from the Punjab Police in May, revealed that the conspiracy was directed by foreign-based terror operatives, who exploited family ties and other vulnerabilities. They used social media platforms to radicalize and recruit vulnerable youth in Punjab to unleash terrorism against India.

The NIA is continuing to investigate the case in an effort to nab the absconders and any other unidentified conspirators involved in the attack, according to the statement.