Punjab child rights panel orders census, sterilisation of stray dogs

Taking serious note of the rising incidents of stray dog attacks on children, the Punjab state commission for protection of child rights (PSCPCR) has directed the local government and rural development departments to conduct a census of stray dogs in all cities and undertake immediate sterilisation to prevent further incidents. Punjab state commission for protection of child rights (PSCPCR) highlighted alarming cases reported by the media, including the tragic deaths of two children within a week in Hasanpur village of Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana district due to stray dog attacks.

In a letter to the administrative secretaries of the two departments, PSCPCR chairman Kanwardeep Singh stated that the commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue following reports of stray dog attacks on children. The chairman, while expressing concern over these incidents, highlighted alarming cases reported by the media, including the tragic deaths of two children within a week in Hasanpur village of Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana district due to stray dog attacks.

He said that similar incidents have also been reported from various parts of Punjab, including Mohali, Zirakpur, Amritsar, Machhiwara, and Nabha. The chairman urged the two departments to implement the provisions of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, as notified by the Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, on March 10, 2023.