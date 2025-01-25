Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab child rights panel orders census, sterilisation of stray dogs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 25, 2025 07:04 AM IST

In a letter to the administrative secretaries of the two departments, PSCPCR chairman Kanwardeep Singh stated that the commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue following reports of stray dog attacks on children.

Taking serious note of the rising incidents of stray dog attacks on children, the Punjab state commission for protection of child rights (PSCPCR) has directed the local government and rural development departments to conduct a census of stray dogs in all cities and undertake immediate sterilisation to prevent further incidents.

Punjab state commission for protection of child rights (PSCPCR) highlighted alarming cases reported by the media, including the tragic deaths of two children within a week in Hasanpur village of Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana district due to stray dog attacks.
Punjab state commission for protection of child rights (PSCPCR) highlighted alarming cases reported by the media, including the tragic deaths of two children within a week in Hasanpur village of Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana district due to stray dog attacks.

In a letter to the administrative secretaries of the two departments, PSCPCR chairman Kanwardeep Singh stated that the commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue following reports of stray dog attacks on children. The chairman, while expressing concern over these incidents, highlighted alarming cases reported by the media, including the tragic deaths of two children within a week in Hasanpur village of Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana district due to stray dog attacks.

He said that similar incidents have also been reported from various parts of Punjab, including Mohali, Zirakpur, Amritsar, Machhiwara, and Nabha. The chairman urged the two departments to implement the provisions of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, as notified by the Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, on March 10, 2023.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On