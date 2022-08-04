Punjab CM advises MLAs against ‘raids’ on govt institutions
CHANDIGARH: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the party MLAs to proactively focus on development works and issues of public importance without disturbing the balance between executive and legislative.
Mann, who held a brainstorming session with his party colleagues here, is learnt to have advised them against carrying out raids on governments institutions or entering into public spats with officials. “Both executive and legislative are important pillars of democracy and perfect balance needs to be struck between them for the progress of state and prosperity of its people,” he told them. The CM’s advice to the AAP MLAs came just days after health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra’s humiliation of Baba Farid varsity vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, who later resigned from his post, drew widespread flak.
Mann also asked the party MLAs to list three development works or problems of their assembly segments each that they want the government to take up on top priority. He told them to set priorities for their areas and only list development works or problems other than basic infrastructure. “The government is committed to provide hospitals, schools, colleges and roads. It is our duty. We will take care of these,” he said before informing the party MLAs about the steps being to streamline welfare schemes such as delivery of pensions and other benefits at doorstep.
The chief minister took feedback of the MLAs regarding the problems in their respective constituencies and gave a WhatsApp number to them on which they can share the details of pending development works or problems of their areas with him. The AAP has 92 MLAs and about 70 of them met the chief minister, according to a spokesperson. Mann’s meetings with the MLAs lasted five hours. No cabinet minister or officer was present.
A party MLA said the chief minister assured to get the works listed or problems cited by the legislators taken care of within the next two to three months. “We were also asked to take up our problems with the nodal officers deployed at MLAs’ offices being set up at district headquarters or give the information on the WhatsApp number (given by the CM),” the legislator added. The CM further asked the MLAs to ensure that the benefit of the pro-people and development-oriented schemes of the state government percolate at the lowest level of society.
Ludhiana: PAU students clean vehicles to mark protest
A day after pulling rickshaws, students of Punjab Agricultural University cleaned vehicles of commuters on Ferozepur Road to mark their protest against the state government which entered its eighth day on Wednesday. Students affiliated to the Punjab Agricultural University Students Association have been protesting over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments and the failure of the Punjab government to provide employment to educated youth.
2 men shot at: 2 brothers, their father booked for attempt to murder in Ludhiana
A day after two men suffered bullet injuries after being shot at, police have lodged a case of attempt to murder against two brothers, their father and three unidentified accomplices. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Mor, his brother Billu and their father Teerath Singh. While one of the victims, Rakesh, is stable, Rana is still serious, police said. The added that Rakesh and Rana had a rivalry with Mor.
U.P. chief secy calls for expos on Partition on Aug 14
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday said that this year August 14 would be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' and asked officials to arrange holding exhibitions on this subject in all districts. Holding a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and district magistrates here, he directed officials to do their utmost to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to be launched from August 13 to August 15, successful.
Vikas Thakur’s CWG triumph a dream birthday gift for his mother
Asha Thakur received the birthday gift of her dreams on Tuesday after her son, Ludhiana lad Vikas Thakur, 28, clinched his third Commonwealth Games medal in weightlifting. Thakur, who earlier won silver and bronze medals at the 2014 and 2018 editions of CWG, respectively, once again made the country proud by bagging a silver medal in the 96-kg category in Birmingham on Tuesday, following which festivities erupted at his house in Ludhiana.
Ludhiana: Woman sets self ablaze; mother, brother and aunt booked
After a 30-year-old married woman tried to commit suicide by setting The victim, Mandeep Kaur of Jhordan village on fire, her mother, brother and aunt have been booked for abetment. The accused have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, the victim' mother, her brother Lakhbir Kaur and aunt (father's sister) Daljit Kaur. She went to the kitchen and threatened to set herself on fire if they didn't stop beating her. However, they continued to beat her, following which she self-immolated.
