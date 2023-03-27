Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the state decision to conduct a social audit for the preparation of girdawari, a document that specifies land and crop details, to assess the losses incurred by wheat farmers amid inclement weather. Punjab CM announces audit to assess weather-induced crop loss and prepare the girdawari document to specify land and crop details. (HT File)

Announcing the same, the CM said government officials will meet farmers from a particular village designated to them to get the information on crop loss.

A comprehensive report of loss will then be prepared by the revenue department on the day of the meeting itself. The report, Mann said, will be finalised only after getting an approval from the elderly village representatives.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of rain and hail during the past week. Reports had earlier suggested a hefty 40% of the total 34.90 lakh hectares of crop being damaged during the period.

Besides, Mann said losses incurred to orchards, houses, green fodder and all other crops will also be taken into account and owners will be provided compensation. He added that daily wagers who were unable to reach for work due to inclement weather will also be compensated.