Punjab CM announces university to honour Guru Tegh Bahadur at Anandpur Sahib

A day after the Punjab government granted holy city status to Amritsar’s walled city, Talwandi Sabo and Anandpur Sahib, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that a world-class university named after Guru Tegh Bahadur will be established at Anandpur Sahib. Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann visit Anandpur Sahib Gurudwara, on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom centenary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing devotees at Gurdwara Buddha Dal, Chauni, on the concluding day of the three-day commemorative events marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Mann said the university would be a centre of excellence for learning, research and cultural preservation. He added that it would reflect Guru Tegh Bahadur’s ideals of sacrifice, courage and humanity.

“Establishing the university in Anandpur Sahib, a town closely connected with the Guru’s life, will be a profound tribute to his legacy,” Mann said. “His life and philosophy are a lighthouse for humanity. This institution will perpetuate his glorious legacy and strengthen ties among people,” the CM added.

Holy city status and prohibitions

On Monday, Mann had announced that Amritsar’s walled city, Talwandi Sabo and Anandpur Sahib would be accorded holy city status. The sale and use of meat, liquor, tobacco and other intoxicants will be prohibited in these towns.

“These towns are home to three of the five Sikh Takhts — Sri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar), Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo), and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib (Anandpur Sahib),” Mann said. He added that the government would spare no effort or resources to ensure the holistic development of these cities.

The concluding day of the celebrations saw thousands of devotees gather at Anandpur Sahib. The town hosted Gurbani recitations, kirtan, seminars on Sikh history, exhibitions depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a blood donation camp and a statewide plantation drive.

Mann, along with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, participated in prayers and interacted with devotees who had travelled from across Punjab and other states.

Infrastructure and pilgrim facilities

The CM announced a free public transport system for devotees visiting these cities, including e-rickshaws and mini-buses. He also revealed plans to renovate and upgrade the Charan Ganga Stadium in Anandpur Sahib to accommodate pilgrims during “Hola Mohalla”. The CM said a heritage street will also come up in Anandpur Sahib.

Mann reiterated that no stone would be left unturned for the development of the holy cities and assured that there was no shortage of funds or resources for the initiative.

AAP supremo Kejriwal said if any shortcoming had been there in this ‘sewa’, then the state government seeks forgiveness from the people and the great Guru sahib.

Kejriwal said if the message of Guru Tegh Bahadur is emulated in the lives of the people then there will be no place of any sort of communal tension in the world. He said the Guru sahib’s message of love, compassion and humanism could pave the way for world peace.

The former Delhi CM said all arrangements have been possible just because the state government is following the path shown by the great Gurus.

He said by treading the path of honesty, every single penny has been spent judiciously by the state government for the well-being of people.

Kejriwal said quality education and health services are being imparted to people by the state government. He said the farmers are getting the canal water even at the tail ends, adding that 90% of households in the state are getting free power. The state government is fortunate to have got the opportunity to serve the people of state and organise these events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru, he added.

Vidhan Sabha complex to remain open till Nov 29

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the special Vidhan Sabha complex set up at Bhai Jaita Memorial for the Guru Tegh Bahadur 350th martyrdom day commemorations will remain open to the public until November 29. The three tent cities, parking lots and the drone show will also remain accessible to the sangat until then, he added.

Mock student session at temporary Vidhan Sabha

Chandigarh: Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday announced that the mock student session scheduled for November 26, the Constitution Day, will be held at the temporary Vidhan Sabha in Anandpur Sahib instead of Chandigarh. Sandhwan said the event will give students an opportunity to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 350th martyrdom anniversary.

The speaker said students from various government schools across the state have been selected to enact roles such as chief minister, speaker, ministers, MLAs and the opposition in the mock session. He described the initiative as a historic step linking education with democratic processes.