Efforts of volunteers helping in flood rescue & relief: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that the current crisis amid floods in several parts of the state will be over soon as people of the state had joined hands to help out flood-affected persons. Mann assured that his government is taking all decisions in the larger interests of Punjab and its people besides putting the state on a high growth trajectory. (File Photo)

“This is not the first time, when Punjab is facing such a situation as the state has a glorious history of combating such adversaries,” he said. Earlier, the CM paid obeisance at Darbar Almast Bapu Lal Badshah.

Mann assured that his government is taking all decisions in the larger interests of Punjab and its people besides putting the state on a high growth trajectory. The CM said that as Punjabis are blessed with indomitable spirit to face colossal challenges and successfully emerge from them, so the present flood situation will also normalise soon with the help of joint efforts. The CM and others also took part in the langar. He interacted with the sangat from different parts of the state. He said that the pristine glory of the state will be restored at all costs and the state government has already started getting results on this count. Mann said that strenuous efforts of the state government will give further impetus to development and prosperity of the state.

