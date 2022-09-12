Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves draft industrial policy

For sustainable industrial and business ecosystem in the state, Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann approved the draft industrial and business development policy on Saturday.

The industry department has invited suggestions from the industrial fraternity at suggestions.ind@punjab.gov.in and the portal www.pbindustries.gov.in.

“The policy has been drafted to give thrust to industrial development and generate employment. It will accelerate the growth of startups and promote entrepreneurship, MSMEs and develop world-class infrastructure for the industry, including quality and affordable power,” said the CM in a press statement.

He added that the policy will facilitate availability of skilled manpower to the industry while, setting a target to attract ₹5 lakh crore investment in five years, increase the share of secondary sector in GSDP to 30% and tertiary sector to 62% and increase the employability of the youth through skilling and increase employment opportunities in the state.

“The policy will also facilitate development of 15 industrial parks in the state, attract at least one anchor unit in various manufacturing and service industry sectors, provide power at affordable and fixed tariff for five years,” added the CM.

Principal secretary industries and commerce Dalip Kumar informed that the new policy will be notified by October 17 so industrialists should send suggestions within a fortnight.

CII Punjab gives thumbs to policy, suggests changes

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Punjab, chairman Amit Thapar on Sunday gave thumbs up to the draft ‘Punjab Industrial and Business Development Policy-2022’ and said it is much better than the present policy. “Relaxation of solar rules, rationalisation of fixed charges based on season and industry, change in captive DG set definition, building plan approvals through a single agency that is director factories and other reforms on single window clearance, fire NOC validity to three years are welcome steps,” he said.

HT was the first to publish the draft policy which was unveiled and put in public domain by the state government on Friday night for comments and suggestions of stakeholders. CII Punjab chairman said that there is scope to do more on non-fiscal incentives, attracting export-based units and employment thresholds. “Not much has been proposed to boost or attract export-based units, employment thresholds could have been reduced to attract more companies to invest,” he said, expressing hope that the government will consider these suggestions in consultation with industry in next 15 days.

On the 3% annual hike proposed in power tariff for industry, Thapar said that capping hike is better than a rude shock of sudden increase. “At least, we now know the extent of increase. The proposed annual increase of 3% is a bit steep. We will try to get it reduced to 1.5%,” he said.