Threat perception: Centre accords Z-plus security to Bhagwant Mann

ByPress Trust of India
May 26, 2023 12:40 AM IST

The Centre has accorded ‘Z-plus’ category security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad

The CM will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force. (ANI File Photo)
The Centre has accorded ‘Z-plus’ category security cover to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad, officials said.

The CM will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

The top-category ‘Z-plus’ cover will be provided to Mann all across India and the ministry of home affairs (MHA) recently accorded the sanction for this, officials said.

They said the CRPF will soon take over the task and a team of 55 armed personnel has been earmarked for it.

The latest security cover, apart from the Punjab Police protection, will secure the chief minister’s house and immediate family members too.

Such a security cover for Mann was recommended by the central intelligence and security agencies during the preparation of a ‘threat perception analysis’ report of the chief minister in the wake of Khalistani activities in the border state, they said.

