Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over 2,105 job letters

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Nov 08, 2025 07:56 am IST

At a ceremony organised at the auditorium of the Government Medical College, Amritsar, the CM said unemployment is the root of many social problems, and therefore, the state government is focused on eradicating it.

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Thursday handed appointment letters to 2,105 youngsters recruited in the Punjab state power corporation. This brings the total number of government jobs given to youth so far to 58,962 in the last three years.

At a ceremony organised at the auditorium of the Government Medical College, Amritsar, the CM said unemployment is the root of many social problems, and therefore, the state government is focused on eradicating it. He said that those provided job letters on Friday include 2,023 linemen, 48 internal auditors, and 35 revenue accountants in PSPCL and PSTCL. The CM said that since April 2022, a total of 8,984 appointments have been made in these two corporations.

He said during the previous governments, youngsters could only get jobs through ‘cash and favour’. “But we have completely ended that practice. Now, government jobs can be obtained purely on merit, without any recommendation. Not a single appointment has been challenged in court,” Mann said.

Speaking about reforms in the power sector, the CM said that Powercom was drowning in debt when his government came to power, but they cleared 2,000 crore of that debt.

Since July 2022, the CM said that 90% of the households have been receiving 600 units of free electricity, which has improved families’ financial conditions. He further said that the government also restarted the Pachhwara coal mine to ensure a steady coal supply, making Punjab a surplus coal state.

