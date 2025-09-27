Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Opposition for ‘politicising floods’

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday slammed the opposition for politicising the issue of floods and said that the people of the state will never forgive these insensitive and opportunist politicians for their betrayal of the state and its residents. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on the first day of Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Taking part in discussion during a special session, the CM said that it is unfortunate that instead of giving a healing touch during the floods, these so-called experienced politicians of the state are spitting venom against the government.

“Politicising this issue for the sake of vested political interests is unwarranted and undesirable. When the people of the state were running pillar to post for relief and rehabilitation, these politicians were making all efforts to hog the limelight. This special session was convened to discuss the rehabilitation of the state in the aftermath of floods, but due to the myopic mindset of these leaders, it has been reduced to a platform of criticism,” he said.

Replying to the charges levelled by LoP Partap Singh Bajwa, the CM said that during the state government’s tenure, 3,825 km of drains were cleaned in three years.

“We have been vehemently pleading for the desilting of Bhakra and Pong Dam, but unfortunately, it has not taken place. We conducted desilting of the Ghaggar this year, and despite excess water, no flood was reported,” Mann added.

The CM also slammed the IMD for ‘unreliable’ predictions.

“All the forecasts made by this agency were irrelevant and far from the truth. Single day rainfall was recorded 1961% more than the prediction made by this agency,” Mann said.

He said Ranjit Sagar Dam received 65.3% more water than in 2023, Pong Dam received 60.4% more water, while Bhakra Dam recorded 2.65% more water inflow.

Mann said that in the last 25 years, during which Akali-BJP was in power for 12 years and Congress for 10 years, the state had received ₹6190 crore as disaster funds.

“The fact that the state was having ₹12,000 crore in disaster funds was a figment of imagination,” Mann said, adding, “I am seeking time to meet PM Modi. If he doesn’t give, we will visit his official residence to express our anguish,” he said.

On another charge of Rangla Punjab fund being created by the government to collect funds to help flood victims, Mann said a new fund has been started, as there were certain limitations in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. “Funds through CSR cannot be contributed to it. Even MPs can’t contribute more than 20 lakh in the CM Relief Fund,” Mann said.