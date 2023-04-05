Punjab to help youngsters set up business ventures

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will support youngsters starting business ventures, stressing that they should become job providers instead of job seekers. In a video message, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said youngsters of Punjab have the talent and potential to excel but do not get enough opportunities. (HT file photo)

In a video message, the chief minister said his government will also hold ‘naujawan sabha (youth meeting)’ twice a month during which youngsters will be able to share their business ideas and seek necessary help.

Mann pointed out the low enrolment in technical institutes. “(I) don’t know why we are going away from studies,” he said.

The enrolment in Punjab Technical University is just 35%. There are over 40,000 students in Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar but only 5,200-5,500 of them are from the state, he said. “Today is the time for technical education and we are not taking admissions,” he said.

Mann said youngsters of Punjab have the talent and potential to excel but do not get enough opportunities.

“The Punjab government will provide you with all facilities. We will not let your ideas remain undeveloped because of a lack of funds. The government will provide you with the funds. You establish start-ups and start small businesses. I want that the youth of Punjab should be job providers and not job seekers,” he said.

The chief minister urged the youth to become their own role models.

“The government has decided that we will hold discussions with you. The Naujawan Sabha will be held twice a month and we will meet the youngsters who want to do something and have different ideas... The government will extend help in developing them, be it in transport, farming, or any other sector,” he said.

Mann said people are ready to spend ₹25 lakh to ₹40 lakh to emigrate to other countries. These countries are ahead because of their work culture, he said.

He said he gets up at 5am every day and works for 10-12 hours a day and sometimes more. “We need to develop a work culture,” the chief minister said.

Mann asked youngsters not to allow anyone to play with their emotions as such mischievous elements disappear after fulfilling their vested interests.