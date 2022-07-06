Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to tie the knot in Chandigarh tomorrow

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, 48, will get married at a private ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday.

“Mann saab will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Kurukshetra. It will be a private and simple ceremony,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab unit chief spokesperson said.

AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the ceremony with his family.

This will be Mann’s second marriage after he had separated from his first wife, Inderpreet Kaur, in 2015. He has two children, daughter Seerat Kaur Mann, 21, and son Dilshan Mann, 17, from his first wife. They had come from the US to attend Mann’s swearing-in ceremony in March this year.

Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains took to Twitter to congratulate the chief minister. “Wishing my chief minister @bhagwantmann ji a very happy and blessed married life ahead. I wish them both lifetime of love, respect and companionship,” he tweeted.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also tweeted, “My heartiest congratulations to the CM @BhagwantMann Ji as he starts a new chapter in his life tomorrow. Best wishes for a happy and blissful married life ahead.”