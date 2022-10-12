Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann voices strong opposition to contractual system of employment

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 04:03 AM IST

Calling it “highly exploitative”, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said employees are often forced to work at very meagre pay under the contractual system of employment

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann voiced a strong opposition to contractual system of employment/ (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday voiced his government’s opposition to the contractual system of employment, calling it “highly exploitative”.

Saying that employees are often forced to work at very meagre pay under the system, adding, “The state government will soon complete the process of regularising 28,000 contractual employees in the state. The entire process is being carried out legally for safeguarding the interests of these employees,”

Addressing the newly-recruited employees of the public works department and PSPCL, the chief minister said that 8,736 employees had been regularised before adding that the state felt the need regularise employees hired by the prior governments on Group C and Group D level posts on contract basis — some of whom had put in a more than 10 years of work.

Power and PWD minister Harbhajan Singh, the two department’s principal secretaries Tejvir Singh and Anurag Verma PSPCL chairperson Baldev Singh Sran were also present at the time of the announcement.

