Punjab CM clears heritage street at Anandpur Sahib, welcome gate at Shambhu border

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday approved two major projects aimed at promoting the state’s cultural, religious and architectural heritage — a grand welcome gate at the Shambhu border and the revised heritage street project at Anandpur Sahib. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: X)

Chairing a high-level meeting of the tourism and cultural affairs department, Mann gave the nod to the construction of a landmark welcome gate at the Shambhu border. The proposed structure will celebrate Punjab’s ‘Panj-ab’ identity and showcase the state’s rich architectural legacy, creating a distinctive gateway for visitors entering Punjab.

The CM also approved the revised plan for the heritage street project at Anandpur Sahib, one of Sikhism’s most revered spiritual and historical centres. The project aims to enhance the pilgrimage and heritage experience for devotees and tourists alike.

According to the approved plan, the heritage street will begin from the roundabout near Qila Anandgarh Sahib and extend up to Takht Kesgarh Sahib Park, Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Bhora Sahib. The corridor will connect key religious and historical landmarks, creating a seamless spiritual and cultural route for visitors.

Mann said the project has been conceived to further strengthen the spiritual and heritage experience at Anandpur Sahib while preserving and promoting Punjab’s rich religious and historical legacy.