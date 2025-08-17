Punjab CM: Cops to get 1.2 lakh for 1-kg heroin seizure from next year

The cops performing well in the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (anti-drug war) campaign will receive monetary reward, chief minister Bhagwant Mann has said while claiming that the narcotics supply network has been on its last legs. During his Independence Day speech in Faridkot, he said, “It has been decided that from March 1, 2026, the police personnel recovering 1-kg heroin will get a cash reward of ₹1.2 lakh.” Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (PTI file)

Asserting that Pakistan has been the source of the drugs reaching the state, he said the government has demolished houses built using drug money, jailed smugglers and curbed the open sale of drugs. “Punjab is the first state in the country to have its own anti-drone system which will destroy any flying object coming from the other side of the border. For the first time, an anti-drug syllabus has been introduced in the schools of the state to make students aware of the scourge of drugs,” he added.

The CM offered prayers at Tilla Baba Sheikh Farid. Mann highlighted that Punjab has topped the National Achievement Survey 2025 in all subjects for the first time since 2017. “The government school students are clearing JEE and NEET, and Punjab-origin players captain the national football, basketball, women’s cricket and men’s hockey teams,” he said.

He lauded the academic achievements of girls, pointing out that the Class 8 and Class 10 toppers — Navjot Kaur and Akshnoor Kaur — of 2025 hailed from Faridkot.