Punjab CM gives appointment letters to 710 patwaris, enhances training allowance to 18k

Amid the ongoing stir by revenue officials, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over recruitment letters to 710 newly inducted patwaris and announced an increase in the monthly training allowance from the existing ₹5,000 to ₹18,000. CM Bhagwant Mann handing over the appointment letter to a newly inducted patwari on Friday. (Sourced)

Mann, while accepting that ₹5,000 was too inadequate, bemoaned that it is unfortunate that some people have made it their habit to create inconvenience in the name of pen-down strikes for supporting their corrupt colleagues.

“This is unwarranted and undesirable as the state government will not make any compromise,” he added.

Punjab patwaris launched an agitation in the state against the registration of a corruption case against a patwari and a kanungo in Sangrur last month forcing the state government to invoke the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA). Following this, the patwaris across Punjab softened their stance and boycotted “additional” work.

Taking a jibe, the CM said that these people want to blackmail the state government by harassing the common man. “However, the government will not succumb to such theatrics at the cost of the interests of the people,” he added.

The chief minister asked the Patwaris to use their pen for public welfare adding that they will be incentivised accordingly in the coming times. “Pen-down strikes have never done any benefit to anyone, so the newly inducted patwaris should not indulge in such actions,” he suggested.

Announcing that the recruitment of patwaris will be done annually, on the lines that of the police force, the CM said that the advertisement for the post of 586 new posts will be issued soon.

“It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the state government has hitherto provided more than 35,000 jobs to the youth in various departments of the state government. It is a record as none of the previous governments have given so many jobs to youth, especially in the first year,” he said.

On the occasion, revenue minister Bhram Shankar Jimpa and chief secretary Anurag Verma were also present.