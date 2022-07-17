Punjab CM gives nod to state disaster mitigation fund
Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave nod to constitute the state disaster mitigation fund (SDMF) to tackle any unforeseen natural disaster effectively.
The CM said the SDMF has been constituted under Section 48 1(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. He said with the formation of this fund, projects related to mitigation measures will be launched in the state. Mann expressed hope that these measures will help the state in coping with and mitigating natural calamities.
The CM said that the fund has been constituted on the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. He said that the state share in the SDMF from 2021 to 2026 will be 25% while the Centre will provide 75% funds. A total sum of ₹ 729.6 crore will be available in the SDMF from 2021 to 2026, which will be instrumental in further augmenting the preparedness of the state for any sort of natural disaster, the CM added.
The state government is seized of the gravity of situation and need for effective preparedness to cope up with any sort of unforeseen natural disaster, the CM said.
-
Punjab MC polls: No question of tie-up with SAD, says Ashwani Sharma
Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday rejected rumours of a possible alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Punjab. During his visit to Ludhiana to induct leaders from various parties into the BJP fold, Sharma said the party is in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) and are ready to fight municipal elections in the state.
-
Two caught trying to smuggle phone, drugs into Amritsar Central Jail
Two persons were caught trying to smuggle mobile phones, drugs and other banned items into the high-security Amritsar Central Jail. The accused have been identified as Yaqub Ali and Masqin of Vaironwal village of Goindwal Sahib subdivision in Taran Taran district. As per information, the Amritsar city police had got a tip-off about the plan to smuggle contraband into the jail and increased vigil.
-
Illegal meat factory case: Meerut police declare reward on ex-U.P. minister, his two sons
Police on Friday declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each on former U.P. minister Haji Yaqoob Qureshi and his two sons Imran and Feroz absconding since March 31 after a raid was conducted on Qureshi's meat factory which he had allegedly been running without renewal of its licence. Circle officer, Kotwali area, Arvind Chaurasia confirmed this. Both the properties are estimated to be worth Rs 125 crore, police said.
-
ITBP man shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police man on Saturday fired at Singh's three colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident took place around 3.30pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district. The constable shot at his colleagues, leading to bullet injuries to a head constable and two constables, a senior ITBP officer said.
-
Delhi govt's claim of free electricity supply is a ‘propaganda’: Gautam Gambhir
BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital on Saturday, alleging that its claim of free electricity supply is a "propaganda". No immediate reaction to Gambhir's allegation was available from the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government. Gambhir claimed that "11 Lakh households in Delhi have to pay for electricity at Rs 10 per unit, which is one of the highest in the entire country".
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics