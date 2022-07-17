Punjab CM gives nod to state disaster mitigation fund

Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave nod to constitute the state disaster mitigation fund (SDMF) to tackle any unforeseen natural disaster effectively.

The CM said the SDMF has been constituted under Section 48 1(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. He said with the formation of this fund, projects related to mitigation measures will be launched in the state. Mann expressed hope that these measures will help the state in coping with and mitigating natural calamities.

The CM said that the fund has been constituted on the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. He said that the state share in the SDMF from 2021 to 2026 will be 25% while the Centre will provide 75% funds. A total sum of ₹ 729.6 crore will be available in the SDMF from 2021 to 2026, which will be instrumental in further augmenting the preparedness of the state for any sort of natural disaster, the CM added.

The state government is seized of the gravity of situation and need for effective preparedness to cope up with any sort of unforeseen natural disaster, the CM said.