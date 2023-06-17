Punjab to modernise secondary healthcare institutions: Bhagwant Mann

CHANDIGARH Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced to launch a special project for strengthening all secondary health care institutions including Community Health Centres (CHCs), sub-divisional hospitals and the district hospitals.

Blueprint for modernisation of the healthcare centres has already been prepared: Bhagwant Mann (Representational Photo)

Chairing a meeting here to review the healthcare sector, Mann said the state government has already given a major boost to primary healthcare services by opening more than 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state. The CM said that the state government has now decided to spruce up the infrastructure in government secondary healthcare institutes across the state. He said that the aim is to ensure that the general public gets quality health services too without shelling out huge money. Mann said these centres will be developed as ultra-modern healthcare institutes where people will get quality treatment.

The CM said that the blueprint for modernisation of these centres has already been prepared to ensure that this work is executed in a time bound manner.

He said the entire work will be conducted by spending more than ₹400-crore for which adequate provisioning has been made.

Mann said in the first phase secondary health care facilities such as district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and CHCs in bigger rural areas will be strengthened on priority.

Mann said that 40 such facilities including 23 district hospitals have been identified by the state government which will be given a facelift in the first phase.

Mann said that 40 such facilities including 23 district hospitals have been identified by the state government which will be given a facelift in the first phase.

He said the finance department will provide the requisite budgetary support for strengthening/upgrading these facilities. These facilities will be developed as ultra-modern healthcare facilities where people can avail quality treatment, the release added.

