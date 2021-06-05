Punjab CM launches revamped Mission Tandarust

Exhorting the people to make Punjab clean, green and pollution-free under the revamped Mission Tandarust, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday emphasised the need to develop synergy among all line departments to achieve the desired goals for safer and cleaner environment.

The chief minister, who virtually launched the statewide mission on World Environment Day with a slew of development projects worth ₹115 crore, introduced 10 sub-missions spearheaded by separate departments.

These sub-missions are Safe Food, Clean Water, Green Punjab, Road Safety, Nutrition, Waste Management, Khedo Punjab, Healthy Soil, Clean Air and Preventive Health.

Besides launching a mobile app for the revamped mission, Capt digitally laid the foundation stone of various projects, including sewage treatment plants at Fazilka and Amritsar, dump site remediation at Jalandhar, Ajnala-Goraya and Garhdiwala, and green area development under flyovers and seven parks at Jalandhar.