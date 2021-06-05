Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM launches revamped Mission Tandarust
Capt Amarinder Singh virtually launched the statewide mission on World Environment Day with a slew of development projects worth 115 crore.
chandigarh news

Punjab CM launches revamped Mission Tandarust

Captain Amarinder Singh emphasised the need to develop synergy among all line departments to achieve the desired goals for safer and cleaner environment
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 08:19 PM IST

Exhorting the people to make Punjab clean, green and pollution-free under the revamped Mission Tandarust, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday emphasised the need to develop synergy among all line departments to achieve the desired goals for safer and cleaner environment.

The chief minister, who virtually launched the statewide mission on World Environment Day with a slew of development projects worth 115 crore, introduced 10 sub-missions spearheaded by separate departments.

These sub-missions are Safe Food, Clean Water, Green Punjab, Road Safety, Nutrition, Waste Management, Khedo Punjab, Healthy Soil, Clean Air and Preventive Health.

Besides launching a mobile app for the revamped mission, Capt digitally laid the foundation stone of various projects, including sewage treatment plants at Fazilka and Amritsar, dump site remediation at Jalandhar, Ajnala-Goraya and Garhdiwala, and green area development under flyovers and seven parks at Jalandhar.

