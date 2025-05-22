Punjab CM Mann opposes Centre’s move to deploy CISF at Nangal dam

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday objected to the Centre’s decision to deploy a contingent of 296 CISF personnel to secure the Nangal dam, stating that Punjab Police is already there for the security. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday objected to the Centre’s decision to deploy a contingent of 296 CISF personnel to secure the Nangal dam. He was addressing a press conference in Sangrur. (HT Photo)

Questioning the Union government’s move, Mann asked what was the need to deploy CISF personnel when Punjab Police was already providing security at the dam. He termed the CISF deployment unnecessary and a financial burden to the state.

The chief minister, who was addressing a press conference in Sangrur, said that he would raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled for Saturday.

Acknowledging the importance of maintaining good relations with the Centre in a federal structure, Mann said, “I will try to maintain good ties but if the Centre doesn’t agree with what we demand, then we are Punjabis, we will fight back.”

The Centre has sanctioned a contingent of 296 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to provide security cover to the Nangal dam amid the standoff between Punjab and Haryana over sharing of water from the dam.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has been asked to make a security deposit of ₹8,58,69,600 in favour of the CISF, calculated at ₹2,90,100 per personnel.

“They say either the BBMB or Punjab will pay this money. What was the need for this when Punjab Police was already providing security to the dam for free? Why should we give money?” Mann said. “I will strongly oppose this move. We will neither allow money to be given through the BBMB nor from the state exchequer of the Punjab government,” he said.

Questioning the intention of the Centre for deploying security cover, Mann asked whether it wanted to “steal” Punjab’s share of water. “We will not allow this,” he asserted.

Mann also asked BJP leaders, including Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, if the Centre’s latest move came with their approval. “The Centre must withdraw this decision. The dam falls in Punjab’s jurisdiction. If Punjab can protect the international border, why can’t it protect the dam?” the chief minister asked.

So far, Punjab Police has been providing security at the Nangal dam, which is situated 13km downstream of the Bhakra dam. The police had beefed up security at the Nangal dam after the state government refused to release more water to Haryana earlier this month.