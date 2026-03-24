Punjab: CM Mann pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on 95th martyrdom day

On the 95th martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday paid tributes at the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. He laid the foundation stone of a ₹24.99-crore Hussainiwala Heritage Complex to boost tourism and preserve the revolutionaries’ legacy. Later in the day, Mann paid floral tributes at Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan. He reiterated his government’s commitment to building a “Rangla Punjab” (vibrant Punjab) inspired by their vision. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering in Hussainiwala, Mann said the occasion was not only to remember the sacrifices of the revolutionaries but also to imbibe their ideals of courage, justice and selfless service.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to building a “Rangla Punjab” (vibrant Punjab) inspired by their vision.

The CM questioned the lack of the country’s highest civilian honour for the martyrs, stating that their contributions deserved the highest recognition. He also remarked that India’s trajectory might have been different had such young and fearless leadership shaped the nation in its early years.

Taking a swipe at political traditions of self-glorification, Mann said while leaders have named institutions after themselves, the contribution of martyrs has not received due prominence. He stressed that Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev must be remembered beyond ceremonial occasions.

Highlighting recent initiatives, he said the Mohali airport had been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, and announced that the upcoming Halwara airport would be named after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha. Describing Hussainiwala as a sacred site where the martyrs were cremated, Mann said the proposed heritage complex would serve as a lasting tribute.

While paying floral tributes at Khatkar Kalan village in SBS district, Mann said this day reminds the nation of the supreme sacrifice made by the great revolutionary at the altar of the motherland.

Highlighting Punjab’s contribution, he stated that despite being just two percent of the country’s population, 80% of the freedom fighters executed or exiled were from Punjab.

“At the time of Independence, when the nation celebrated, Punjab suffered the horrors of Partition, where lakhs lost their lives, were displaced and lost their homes and properties,” he added.

He further added that Bhagat Singh and his comrades did not sacrifice their lives for power or political gain. “The right to vote we have today is because of them. When we look at our voter ID card, we may see our photograph, but if we look closely, we will feel the fragrance of these freedom fighters. Therefore, we must use our vote wisely, as this right is precious, and people must never sell their vote for money, influence or temptation,” he added.

Reflecting the significance of March 23, Mann said this day becomes extraordinary because three brave sons of the nation sacrificed their youth and lives for the country.