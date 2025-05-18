Punjab: CM Mann’s 99% drug-free claim a lie, says Bajwa

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday hit out at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s claim of making 99% of the state’s villages drug-free. Partap Singh Bajwa (HT File)

He said the statement is not just a gross misrepresentation of facts but also an insult to the intellect and integrity of people in Punjab, who continue to bear the devastating effects of drugs under the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) “misrule”.

Bajwa demanded that Mann retract his statement and apologise for misleading the public.

The LoP said that the recent Majitha hooch tragedy, which claimed 27 lives, exposed the thriving nexus between AAP leaders, the liquor mafia, and drug peddlers. “Mann’s own admission that the Majitha tragedy involved political and bureaucratic complicity raises serious questions about his government’s competence and sincerity,” he said.

“Mann’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, touted as a mass movement, is nothing but a hollow publicity stunt. Bulldozing a few peddlers’ homes does not eradicate the drug mafia when the real “big fish” continue to operate with impunity,” Bajwa further said.