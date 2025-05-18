Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: CM Mann’s 99% drug-free claim a lie, says Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 18, 2025 05:02 AM IST

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa has said that the statement is not just a gross misrepresentation of facts but also an insult to the intellect and integrity of people in Punjab, who continue to bear the devastating effects of drugs under the Aam Aadmi Party’s “misrule”

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday hit out at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s claim of making 99% of the state’s villages drug-free.

Partap Singh Bajwa (HT File)
Partap Singh Bajwa (HT File)

He said the statement is not just a gross misrepresentation of facts but also an insult to the intellect and integrity of people in Punjab, who continue to bear the devastating effects of drugs under the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) “misrule”.

Bajwa demanded that Mann retract his statement and apologise for misleading the public.

The LoP said that the recent Majitha hooch tragedy, which claimed 27 lives, exposed the thriving nexus between AAP leaders, the liquor mafia, and drug peddlers. “Mann’s own admission that the Majitha tragedy involved political and bureaucratic complicity raises serious questions about his government’s competence and sincerity,” he said.

“Mann’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, touted as a mass movement, is nothing but a hollow publicity stunt. Bulldozing a few peddlers’ homes does not eradicate the drug mafia when the real “big fish” continue to operate with impunity,” Bajwa further said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: CM Mann’s 99% drug-free claim a lie, says Bajwa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On