Punjab CM Mann vows to turn state’s youth into job givers, not job seekers

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that his government is committed to transforming the destiny of the state’s youth by equipping them to become job givers instead of job seekers. Interacting with students at the Shaheed Subedar Mewa Singh School of Eminence in Morinda (Rupnagar district), Mann said the state has ushered in a new era of educational transformation, which is grooming students for future challenges and enabling them to excel in life. He said the government is taking unprecedented steps to generate employment and channelise the youth’s energy toward constructive development, with 118 Schools of Eminence having been established with an investment of ₹231.74 crore so far.

The CM said that students in these schools are being provided free uniforms and bus services, especially for girls, to ensure that no student is deprived of education due to financial constraints. He envisioned that these schools will serve as ‘temples of the modern era’, and added that even students from private institutions are now seeking admission in these schools.

Mann said that specialised coaching is being provided for competitive exams such as Armed Forces preparation, NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT. From Schools of Eminence and other government schools, 265 students qualified for JEE Mains, 44 cleared JEE Advanced, and 848 passed NEET, he added. He also mentioned the School Mentorship Programme, under which senior officers mentor students in government schools.