67.2 crore released to deal with flood situation, says Punjab cabinet minister Jimpa

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann released funds worth ₹62.70 crore to all districts to deal with the flood situation. Punjab revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Bram Shanker Jimpa

Divulging details, revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said the amount will be used for repair of water supply schemes, flood-affected roads and bridges, for evacuating people to safer places, to provide clean drinking water and supply of fodder to livestock etc.

Jimpa said recently, the CM had announced ₹71.50 crore as flood relief fund, of this amount, ₹62.70 crore has been released to all deputy commissioners/departments to deal with the flood situation.

He said ₹1.50 crore has been released to Amritsar district while ₹1 crore each to Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Barnala, Mansa, Pathankot, Malerkotla and Faridkot, ₹3.15 crore to Ferozepur, ₹1.15 crore to Fazilka and ₹3.15 crore to Fatehgarh Sahib.

Similarly, ₹2.50 crore each has been given to Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Kapurthala. He said ₹3 crore has been released to Ludhiana district, ₹1.50 crore to Moga, ₹5.65 crore to Patiala and ₹6.15 crore to Rupnagar.

The minister further said Muktsar and Taran Taran districts were given ₹2 crore each, ₹3.05 crore to SAS Nagar, ₹1.65 crore has been given to SBS Nagar and ₹3.40 crore to Sangrur. Similarly, an amount of ₹50 lakh has been released to the health department for clean water supply and ₹10 crore to the water supply and sanitation department for the repair of water supply, drainage and sewage. Jimpa said of ₹62.70 crore, funds worth ₹11 crore have been released only for the repair of flood-affected roads and bridges.