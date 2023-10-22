Punjab CM, Speaker must resign for calling ‘illegal’ session, says Congress

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday sought the resignation of speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and chief minister Bhagwant Mann on moral grounds for “squandering” money from the state exchequer on an “illegal” house session. The two-day Punjab assembly session that began Friday was cut short with the AAP government announcing it would move the Supreme Court against the governor for not approving the three Bills that were to be tabled in the House. Governor Banwarilal Purohit termed the session ‘illegal’ and withheld his approval of the revenue-related Bills. Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa. (HT File)

Congress leader Bajwa Saturday said Sandhwan abruptly called off the session and adjourned it sine die.

“The haste with which the session was adjourned proves that the session was illegal. Therefore, someone from the government must bear the onus of calling the house session in the first place,” Bajwa said in a statement.

“Neither did the Aam Aadmi Party present any bill nor did any brainstorming discussion on Punjab issues take place. Hence, what was the point of holding this session?” Bajwa added.

The Qadian MLA said it takes around ₹75 lakh to hold the Vidhan Sabha session for a day. “It was Punjab’s taxpayers’ hard-earned money that the AAP government wasted recklessly yesterday. The AAP government must deposit this money in the exchequer from its party funds,” he demanded.

Govt playing politics of deception, distraction: Jakhar

Jalandhar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Sunil Jakhar alleged AAP government in Punjab was playing the politics of deception and distraction.

Jakhar was in Jalandhar to pay obeisance at the local Valmiki Mandir. He said AAP leaders, including chief minister Bhagwant Mann, are doing everything to divert discussions on key issues in Punjab.

“By raising self-created unnecessary issues, the state government is deceiving the people of Punjab by running away from main issues including the Sutlej Yamuna link (SYL) canal,” he said.

Jakhar termed the November 1 debate a mere farce and said, “If the government really want to have a detailed discussion on SYL and other issues then what else be the better platform than the Punjab assembly.”

