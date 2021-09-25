Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM to meet ministers, MLAs every Tuesday
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OPSoni at the first cabinet meeting after taking charge earlier this week. The cabinet expansion is slated on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OPSoni at the first cabinet meeting after taking charge earlier this week. The cabinet expansion is slated on Sunday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM to meet ministers, MLAs every Tuesday

In order to ensure better coordination between the government and people’s representatives, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said that he would meet ministers, MLAs and other political functionaries every Tuesday in his office from 11
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 03:49 PM IST

In order to ensure better coordination between the government and people’s representatives, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said that he would meet ministers, MLAs and other political functionaries every Tuesday in his office from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

Also read: Punjab cabinet expansion on Sunday evening

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said on Saturday that the chief minister had ordered that the cabinet meeting will be held at 3pm every Tuesday.

Channi asked all administrative secretaries and heads of department to remain present in their offices during this time every Tuesday. Likewise, he asked them not to leave their offices till the Cabinet meeting is over, an official release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.